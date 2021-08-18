Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2027 | DynaChem, AriChem, LLC

“
The report titled Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Aromatic Sulfonic Acid report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2740377/global-aromatic-sulfonic-acid-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aromatic Sulfonic Acid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: DynaChem, AriChem, LLC, Stepan Company, Nease Company, Mancuso Chemicals Limited, Lanxess, NIHON KAGAKU SANGYO, Konan Chemical Manufacturing, BRAVO CHEMICAL, Zu-Lon Industrial, Kao Koan Enterprise, Kuantum Corp, Tonfon Chemical, Nandadeep Chemicals, Yashdeep chemicals, Lianyungang Ningkang Chem, Nanjing Datang Chemical, Nanjing Ningkang Chemical, Weifang Shunfuyuan Chemical, Jiangus Shengxinheng Chemical
Market Segmentation by Product: P-Toluenesulfonic Acid (PTSA)
Xylene Sulfonic Acid (XSA)
Phenolsulfonic Acid
Toluene Sulfonic Acid
Benzenesulfonic Acid
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Paints & Coating
Agriculture
Electronics
Pharmaceuticals
Others
The Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Aromatic Sulfonic Acid market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Aromatic Sulfonic Acid industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2740377/global-aromatic-sulfonic-acid-market
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 P-Toluenesulfonic Acid (PTSA)
1.2.3 Xylene Sulfonic Acid (XSA)
1.2.4 Phenolsulfonic Acid
1.2.5 Toluene Sulfonic Acid
1.2.6 Benzenesulfonic Acid
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Paints & Coating
1.3.3 Agriculture
1.3.4 Electronics
1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Production
2.1 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 DynaChem
12.1.1 DynaChem Corporation Information
12.1.2 DynaChem Overview
12.1.3 DynaChem Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 DynaChem Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Product Description
12.1.5 DynaChem Recent Developments
12.2 AriChem, LLC
12.2.1 AriChem, LLC Corporation Information
12.2.2 AriChem, LLC Overview
12.2.3 AriChem, LLC Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 AriChem, LLC Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Product Description
12.2.5 AriChem, LLC Recent Developments
12.3 Stepan Company
12.3.1 Stepan Company Corporation Information
12.3.2 Stepan Company Overview
12.3.3 Stepan Company Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Stepan Company Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Product Description
12.3.5 Stepan Company Recent Developments
12.4 Nease Company
12.4.1 Nease Company Corporation Information
12.4.2 Nease Company Overview
12.4.3 Nease Company Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Nease Company Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Product Description
12.4.5 Nease Company Recent Developments
12.5 Mancuso Chemicals Limited
12.5.1 Mancuso Chemicals Limited Corporation Information
12.5.2 Mancuso Chemicals Limited Overview
12.5.3 Mancuso Chemicals Limited Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Mancuso Chemicals Limited Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Product Description
12.5.5 Mancuso Chemicals Limited Recent Developments
12.6 Lanxess
12.6.1 Lanxess Corporation Information
12.6.2 Lanxess Overview
12.6.3 Lanxess Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Lanxess Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Product Description
12.6.5 Lanxess Recent Developments
12.7 NIHON KAGAKU SANGYO
12.7.1 NIHON KAGAKU SANGYO Corporation Information
12.7.2 NIHON KAGAKU SANGYO Overview
12.7.3 NIHON KAGAKU SANGYO Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 NIHON KAGAKU SANGYO Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Product Description
12.7.5 NIHON KAGAKU SANGYO Recent Developments
12.8 Konan Chemical Manufacturing
12.8.1 Konan Chemical Manufacturing Corporation Information
12.8.2 Konan Chemical Manufacturing Overview
12.8.3 Konan Chemical Manufacturing Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Konan Chemical Manufacturing Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Product Description
12.8.5 Konan Chemical Manufacturing Recent Developments
12.9 BRAVO CHEMICAL
12.9.1 BRAVO CHEMICAL Corporation Information
12.9.2 BRAVO CHEMICAL Overview
12.9.3 BRAVO CHEMICAL Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 BRAVO CHEMICAL Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Product Description
12.9.5 BRAVO CHEMICAL Recent Developments
12.10 Zu-Lon Industrial
12.10.1 Zu-Lon Industrial Corporation Information
12.10.2 Zu-Lon Industrial Overview
12.10.3 Zu-Lon Industrial Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Zu-Lon Industrial Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Product Description
12.10.5 Zu-Lon Industrial Recent Developments
12.11 Kao Koan Enterprise
12.11.1 Kao Koan Enterprise Corporation Information
12.11.2 Kao Koan Enterprise Overview
12.11.3 Kao Koan Enterprise Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Kao Koan Enterprise Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Product Description
12.11.5 Kao Koan Enterprise Recent Developments
12.12 Kuantum Corp
12.12.1 Kuantum Corp Corporation Information
12.12.2 Kuantum Corp Overview
12.12.3 Kuantum Corp Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Kuantum Corp Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Product Description
12.12.5 Kuantum Corp Recent Developments
12.13 Tonfon Chemical
12.13.1 Tonfon Chemical Corporation Information
12.13.2 Tonfon Chemical Overview
12.13.3 Tonfon Chemical Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Tonfon Chemical Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Product Description
12.13.5 Tonfon Chemical Recent Developments
12.14 Nandadeep Chemicals
12.14.1 Nandadeep Chemicals Corporation Information
12.14.2 Nandadeep Chemicals Overview
12.14.3 Nandadeep Chemicals Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Nandadeep Chemicals Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Product Description
12.14.5 Nandadeep Chemicals Recent Developments
12.15 Yashdeep chemicals
12.15.1 Yashdeep chemicals Corporation Information
12.15.2 Yashdeep chemicals Overview
12.15.3 Yashdeep chemicals Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Yashdeep chemicals Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Product Description
12.15.5 Yashdeep chemicals Recent Developments
12.16 Lianyungang Ningkang Chem
12.16.1 Lianyungang Ningkang Chem Corporation Information
12.16.2 Lianyungang Ningkang Chem Overview
12.16.3 Lianyungang Ningkang Chem Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Lianyungang Ningkang Chem Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Product Description
12.16.5 Lianyungang Ningkang Chem Recent Developments
12.17 Nanjing Datang Chemical
12.17.1 Nanjing Datang Chemical Corporation Information
12.17.2 Nanjing Datang Chemical Overview
12.17.3 Nanjing Datang Chemical Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Nanjing Datang Chemical Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Product Description
12.17.5 Nanjing Datang Chemical Recent Developments
12.18 Nanjing Ningkang Chemical
12.18.1 Nanjing Ningkang Chemical Corporation Information
12.18.2 Nanjing Ningkang Chemical Overview
12.18.3 Nanjing Ningkang Chemical Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Nanjing Ningkang Chemical Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Product Description
12.18.5 Nanjing Ningkang Chemical Recent Developments
12.19 Weifang Shunfuyuan Chemical
12.19.1 Weifang Shunfuyuan Chemical Corporation Information
12.19.2 Weifang Shunfuyuan Chemical Overview
12.19.3 Weifang Shunfuyuan Chemical Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Weifang Shunfuyuan Chemical Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Product Description
12.19.5 Weifang Shunfuyuan Chemical Recent Developments
12.20 Jiangus Shengxinheng Chemical
12.20.1 Jiangus Shengxinheng Chemical Corporation Information
12.20.2 Jiangus Shengxinheng Chemical Overview
12.20.3 Jiangus Shengxinheng Chemical Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Jiangus Shengxinheng Chemical Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Product Description
12.20.5 Jiangus Shengxinheng Chemical Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Production Mode & Process
13.4 Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Sales Channels
13.4.2 Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Distributors
13.5 Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Industry Trends
14.2 Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Drivers
14.3 Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Challenges
14.4 Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Aromatic Sulfonic Acid Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2740377/global-aromatic-sulfonic-acid-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”