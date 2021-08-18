CNC Pipe Bender Market Trend, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2027 | BLM GROUP, Numalliance, SOCO Machinery

“

The report titled Global CNC Pipe Bender Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global CNC Pipe Bender market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global CNC Pipe Bender market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global CNC Pipe Bender market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global CNC Pipe Bender market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The CNC Pipe Bender report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3203245/global-cnc-pipe-bender-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the CNC Pipe Bender report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global CNC Pipe Bender market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global CNC Pipe Bender market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global CNC Pipe Bender market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global CNC Pipe Bender market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global CNC Pipe Bender market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BLM GROUP, Numalliance, SOCO Machinery, Schwarze-Robitec, Addition Manufacturing Technologies, CHIYODA KOGYO, AMOB, YLM Group, Opton, CSM, COMCO, Unison Ltd, Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH, Crippa, VLB Group, King-Mazon Machinery, SANCO GROUP, Herber Engineering AB, Dengler Tube, Taiyo Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: Fully Electric CNC Pipe Bender

Hybrid CNC Pipe Bender

Hydraulic CNC Pipe Bender



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace

Automotive

Home Appliances

General Industry

Others



The CNC Pipe Bender Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global CNC Pipe Bender market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global CNC Pipe Bender market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the CNC Pipe Bender market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in CNC Pipe Bender industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global CNC Pipe Bender market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global CNC Pipe Bender market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global CNC Pipe Bender market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3203245/global-cnc-pipe-bender-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 CNC Pipe Bender Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global CNC Pipe Bender Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fully Electric CNC Pipe Bender

1.2.3 Hybrid CNC Pipe Bender

1.2.4 Hydraulic CNC Pipe Bender

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global CNC Pipe Bender Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Home Appliances

1.3.5 General Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global CNC Pipe Bender Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global CNC Pipe Bender Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global CNC Pipe Bender Sales 2016-2027

2.2 CNC Pipe Bender Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 CNC Pipe Bender Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global CNC Pipe Bender Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global CNC Pipe Bender Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global CNC Pipe Bender Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 CNC Pipe Bender Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global CNC Pipe Bender Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global CNC Pipe Bender Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global CNC Pipe Bender by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top CNC Pipe Bender Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global CNC Pipe Bender Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global CNC Pipe Bender Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top CNC Pipe Bender Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global CNC Pipe Bender Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global CNC Pipe Bender Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key CNC Pipe Bender Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global CNC Pipe Bender Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global CNC Pipe Bender Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global CNC Pipe Bender Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 CNC Pipe Bender Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers CNC Pipe Bender Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into CNC Pipe Bender Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 BLM GROUP

4.1.1 BLM GROUP Corporation Information

4.1.2 BLM GROUP Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 BLM GROUP CNC Pipe Bender Products Offered

4.1.4 BLM GROUP CNC Pipe Bender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 BLM GROUP CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Product

4.1.6 BLM GROUP CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Application

4.1.7 BLM GROUP CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 BLM GROUP CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 BLM GROUP Recent Development

4.2 Numalliance

4.2.1 Numalliance Corporation Information

4.2.2 Numalliance Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Numalliance CNC Pipe Bender Products Offered

4.2.4 Numalliance CNC Pipe Bender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Numalliance CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Numalliance CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Numalliance CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Numalliance CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Numalliance Recent Development

4.3 SOCO Machinery

4.3.1 SOCO Machinery Corporation Information

4.3.2 SOCO Machinery Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 SOCO Machinery CNC Pipe Bender Products Offered

4.3.4 SOCO Machinery CNC Pipe Bender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 SOCO Machinery CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Product

4.3.6 SOCO Machinery CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Application

4.3.7 SOCO Machinery CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 SOCO Machinery CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 SOCO Machinery Recent Development

4.4 Schwarze-Robitec

4.4.1 Schwarze-Robitec Corporation Information

4.4.2 Schwarze-Robitec Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Schwarze-Robitec CNC Pipe Bender Products Offered

4.4.4 Schwarze-Robitec CNC Pipe Bender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 Schwarze-Robitec CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Schwarze-Robitec CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Schwarze-Robitec CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Schwarze-Robitec CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Schwarze-Robitec Recent Development

4.5 Addition Manufacturing Technologies

4.5.1 Addition Manufacturing Technologies Corporation Information

4.5.2 Addition Manufacturing Technologies Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Addition Manufacturing Technologies CNC Pipe Bender Products Offered

4.5.4 Addition Manufacturing Technologies CNC Pipe Bender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Addition Manufacturing Technologies CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Addition Manufacturing Technologies CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Addition Manufacturing Technologies CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Addition Manufacturing Technologies CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Addition Manufacturing Technologies Recent Development

4.6 CHIYODA KOGYO

4.6.1 CHIYODA KOGYO Corporation Information

4.6.2 CHIYODA KOGYO Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 CHIYODA KOGYO CNC Pipe Bender Products Offered

4.6.4 CHIYODA KOGYO CNC Pipe Bender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 CHIYODA KOGYO CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Product

4.6.6 CHIYODA KOGYO CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Application

4.6.7 CHIYODA KOGYO CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 CHIYODA KOGYO Recent Development

4.7 AMOB

4.7.1 AMOB Corporation Information

4.7.2 AMOB Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 AMOB CNC Pipe Bender Products Offered

4.7.4 AMOB CNC Pipe Bender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 AMOB CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Product

4.7.6 AMOB CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Application

4.7.7 AMOB CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 AMOB Recent Development

4.8 YLM Group

4.8.1 YLM Group Corporation Information

4.8.2 YLM Group Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 YLM Group CNC Pipe Bender Products Offered

4.8.4 YLM Group CNC Pipe Bender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 YLM Group CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Product

4.8.6 YLM Group CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Application

4.8.7 YLM Group CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 YLM Group Recent Development

4.9 Opton

4.9.1 Opton Corporation Information

4.9.2 Opton Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Opton CNC Pipe Bender Products Offered

4.9.4 Opton CNC Pipe Bender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 Opton CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Opton CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Opton CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Opton Recent Development

4.10 CSM

4.10.1 CSM Corporation Information

4.10.2 CSM Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 CSM CNC Pipe Bender Products Offered

4.10.4 CSM CNC Pipe Bender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 CSM CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Product

4.10.6 CSM CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Application

4.10.7 CSM CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 CSM Recent Development

4.11 COMCO

4.11.1 COMCO Corporation Information

4.11.2 COMCO Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 COMCO CNC Pipe Bender Products Offered

4.11.4 COMCO CNC Pipe Bender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 COMCO CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Product

4.11.6 COMCO CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Application

4.11.7 COMCO CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 COMCO Recent Development

4.12 Unison Ltd

4.12.1 Unison Ltd Corporation Information

4.12.2 Unison Ltd Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Unison Ltd CNC Pipe Bender Products Offered

4.12.4 Unison Ltd CNC Pipe Bender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 Unison Ltd CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Unison Ltd CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Unison Ltd CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Unison Ltd Recent Development

4.13 Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH

4.13.1 Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH Corporation Information

4.13.2 Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH CNC Pipe Bender Products Offered

4.13.4 Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH CNC Pipe Bender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.13.5 Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH Recent Development

4.14 Crippa

4.14.1 Crippa Corporation Information

4.14.2 Crippa Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Crippa CNC Pipe Bender Products Offered

4.14.4 Crippa CNC Pipe Bender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.14.5 Crippa CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Crippa CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Crippa CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Crippa Recent Development

4.15 VLB Group

4.15.1 VLB Group Corporation Information

4.15.2 VLB Group Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 VLB Group CNC Pipe Bender Products Offered

4.15.4 VLB Group CNC Pipe Bender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.15.5 VLB Group CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Product

4.15.6 VLB Group CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Application

4.15.7 VLB Group CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 VLB Group Recent Development

4.16 King-Mazon Machinery

4.16.1 King-Mazon Machinery Corporation Information

4.16.2 King-Mazon Machinery Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 King-Mazon Machinery CNC Pipe Bender Products Offered

4.16.4 King-Mazon Machinery CNC Pipe Bender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.16.5 King-Mazon Machinery CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Product

4.16.6 King-Mazon Machinery CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Application

4.16.7 King-Mazon Machinery CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 King-Mazon Machinery Recent Development

4.17 SANCO GROUP

4.17.1 SANCO GROUP Corporation Information

4.17.2 SANCO GROUP Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 SANCO GROUP CNC Pipe Bender Products Offered

4.17.4 SANCO GROUP CNC Pipe Bender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.17.5 SANCO GROUP CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Product

4.17.6 SANCO GROUP CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Application

4.17.7 SANCO GROUP CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 SANCO GROUP Recent Development

4.18 Herber Engineering AB

4.18.1 Herber Engineering AB Corporation Information

4.18.2 Herber Engineering AB Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Herber Engineering AB CNC Pipe Bender Products Offered

4.18.4 Herber Engineering AB CNC Pipe Bender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.18.5 Herber Engineering AB CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Herber Engineering AB CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Herber Engineering AB CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Herber Engineering AB Recent Development

4.19 Dengler Tube

4.19.1 Dengler Tube Corporation Information

4.19.2 Dengler Tube Description, Business Overview

4.19.3 Dengler Tube CNC Pipe Bender Products Offered

4.19.4 Dengler Tube CNC Pipe Bender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.19.5 Dengler Tube CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Product

4.19.6 Dengler Tube CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Application

4.19.7 Dengler Tube CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Geographic Area

4.19.8 Dengler Tube Recent Development

4.20 Taiyo Corporation

4.20.1 Taiyo Corporation Corporation Information

4.20.2 Taiyo Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.20.3 Taiyo Corporation CNC Pipe Bender Products Offered

4.20.4 Taiyo Corporation CNC Pipe Bender Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.20.5 Taiyo Corporation CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Product

4.20.6 Taiyo Corporation CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Application

4.20.7 Taiyo Corporation CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Geographic Area

4.20.8 Taiyo Corporation Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global CNC Pipe Bender Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global CNC Pipe Bender Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global CNC Pipe Bender Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global CNC Pipe Bender Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global CNC Pipe Bender Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global CNC Pipe Bender Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global CNC Pipe Bender Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 CNC Pipe Bender Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global CNC Pipe Bender Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global CNC Pipe Bender Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global CNC Pipe Bender Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global CNC Pipe Bender Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global CNC Pipe Bender Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global CNC Pipe Bender Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global CNC Pipe Bender Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 CNC Pipe Bender Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America CNC Pipe Bender Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America CNC Pipe Bender Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America CNC Pipe Bender Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America CNC Pipe Bender Sales by Type

7.4 North America CNC Pipe Bender Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific CNC Pipe Bender Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific CNC Pipe Bender Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific CNC Pipe Bender Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific CNC Pipe Bender Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific CNC Pipe Bender Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe CNC Pipe Bender Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe CNC Pipe Bender Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe CNC Pipe Bender Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe CNC Pipe Bender Sales by Type

9.4 Europe CNC Pipe Bender Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America CNC Pipe Bender Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America CNC Pipe Bender Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America CNC Pipe Bender Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America CNC Pipe Bender Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America CNC Pipe Bender Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa CNC Pipe Bender Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa CNC Pipe Bender Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa CNC Pipe Bender Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa CNC Pipe Bender Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa CNC Pipe Bender Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa CNC Pipe Bender Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 CNC Pipe Bender Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 CNC Pipe Bender Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 CNC Pipe Bender Clients Analysis

12.4 CNC Pipe Bender Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 CNC Pipe Bender Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 CNC Pipe Bender Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 CNC Pipe Bender Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 CNC Pipe Bender Market Drivers

13.2 CNC Pipe Bender Market Opportunities

13.3 CNC Pipe Bender Market Challenges

13.4 CNC Pipe Bender Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3203245/global-cnc-pipe-bender-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/