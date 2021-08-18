Russia sends the Nauka spacecraft to the International Space Station

On July 21, Russia launched a long-awaited module for its International Space Station section, but the module apparently experienced technical issues after reaching orbit. At 10:58 a.m. Eastern, a Proton-M rocket launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome carrying Nauka or the Multipurpose Laboratory Module. About 570 seconds after launch, the module split from rocket’s upper stage. Nauka’s navigational antennas and solar arrays were deployed quickly after separation, according to both Roscosmos and NASA.

Neither agency has offered any additional information on the state of Nauka. However, Russian industry sources have indicated that the module had several issues after being launched into orbit.

