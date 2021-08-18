Nanoracks hires a former NASA official to manage commercial space station efforts

Nanoracks, a commercial space services startup, has engaged a former NASA official who was most recently involved in the Artemis program planning to manage its commercial space station development activities. Marshall Smith, senior vice president in charge of the commercial space stations at Nanoracks, was hired on August 2. Smith, who spent more than 35 years at NASA Agency, most notably as deputy associate administrator in charge of the systems engineering and integration in Directorate of Human Exploration and Operations Mission, left the agency at the end of July.

Smith will be in charge of the company’s Outpost program, which aims to transform launch

