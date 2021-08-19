Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Market Growth Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Forecast 2021-2027| Saint- Gobain, USG Corporation, Etex Group

”

LOS ANGELES, United States: This recently published report examines the global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards market for the projected period of 7-years, i.e. between 2021 and 2027. The report highlights the accomplishments and opportunities lies in the market throughout the forecasted period. The report offers the thorough information about the overview and the scope of the global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards market along with its drivers, restraints, and trends. It also classifies the market into different segments such as by type, by applications and by-product. In short, this report comprises of all the necessary details of the global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards markets such as value/volume data, marketing strategies, and expert views. The comprehensive information about distribution channels such as suppliers, dealers, wholesalers, manufacturers, distributors, and consumers have also given in this report.

Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Market Research Report: Saint- Gobain, USG Corporation, Etex Group, Armstrong World Industries, Georgia Pacific Llc, Boral Limited, Fletcher Building Limited, Gypsum Management and Supply, Kanuf Gips, National Gypsum Company

Global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Market by Type: Tapered-Edged, Square-Edged

Global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Market by Application: Adhesive Industry, Ink, Coating, Polymer Processing, Textiles, Polishes, Others

The geographical analysis of the global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identity lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides statistical analysis of the global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards market.

The report has been prepared with the use of latest primary and secondary research techniques, industry-best tools, and various sources. We have used qualitative as well as quantitative analysis to offer a complete study of the global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards market. Our market research experts have also provided SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and other important types of analysis to thoroughly examine the global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards market. The regional analysis section gives useful information and details related to leading and other geographical markets and shows how they are expected to grow during the forecast period.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Fire-Resistant Plasterboards market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Fire-Resistant Plasterboards market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Fire-Resistant Plasterboards market growth and competition?

Take a Look at some of the Important Sections from TOC

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Tapered-Edged

4.1.3 Square-Edged

4.2 By Type – United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Residential

5.1.3 Non-residential

5.2 By Application – United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Saint- Gobain

6.1.1 Saint- Gobain Corporation Information

6.1.2 Saint- Gobain Overview

6.1.3 Saint- Gobain Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Saint- Gobain Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Product Description

6.1.5 Saint- Gobain Recent Developments

6.2 USG Corporation

6.2.1 USG Corporation Corporation Information

6.2.2 USG Corporation Overview

6.2.3 USG Corporation Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 USG Corporation Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Product Description

6.2.5 USG Corporation Recent Developments

6.3 Etex Group

6.3.1 Etex Group Corporation Information

6.3.2 Etex Group Overview

6.3.3 Etex Group Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Etex Group Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Product Description

6.3.5 Etex Group Recent Developments

6.4 Armstrong World Industries

6.4.1 Armstrong World Industries Corporation Information

6.4.2 Armstrong World Industries Overview

6.4.3 Armstrong World Industries Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Armstrong World Industries Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Product Description

6.4.5 Armstrong World Industries Recent Developments

6.5 Georgia Pacific Llc

6.5.1 Georgia Pacific Llc Corporation Information

6.5.2 Georgia Pacific Llc Overview

6.5.3 Georgia Pacific Llc Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Georgia Pacific Llc Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Product Description

6.5.5 Georgia Pacific Llc Recent Developments

6.6 Boral Limited

6.6.1 Boral Limited Corporation Information

6.6.2 Boral Limited Overview

6.6.3 Boral Limited Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Boral Limited Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Product Description

6.6.5 Boral Limited Recent Developments

6.7 Fletcher Building Limited

6.7.1 Fletcher Building Limited Corporation Information

6.7.2 Fletcher Building Limited Overview

6.7.3 Fletcher Building Limited Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Fletcher Building Limited Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Product Description

6.7.5 Fletcher Building Limited Recent Developments

6.8 Gypsum Management and Supply

6.8.1 Gypsum Management and Supply Corporation Information

6.8.2 Gypsum Management and Supply Overview

6.8.3 Gypsum Management and Supply Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Gypsum Management and Supply Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Product Description

6.8.5 Gypsum Management and Supply Recent Developments

6.9 Kanuf Gips

6.9.1 Kanuf Gips Corporation Information

6.9.2 Kanuf Gips Overview

6.9.3 Kanuf Gips Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Kanuf Gips Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Product Description

6.9.5 Kanuf Gips Recent Developments

6.10 National Gypsum Company

6.10.1 National Gypsum Company Corporation Information

6.10.2 National Gypsum Company Overview

6.10.3 National Gypsum Company Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 National Gypsum Company Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Product Description

6.10.5 National Gypsum Company Recent Developments

7 United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Industry Value Chain

9.2 Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Upstream Market

9.3 Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Fire-Resistant Plasterboards Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

