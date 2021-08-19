Malt Ingredients Market: Leading Key Players, Industry Demand, Size, Share and Trend Analysis 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Malt Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global malt ingredients market Share expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, the global malt ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

Malt ingredients are cereal grains that have been germinated and dried through the process of malting. They contain enzymes that modify the grain’s starches and aid in the production of simple sugars and amino acids. They are utilized as additives to prepare alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.These ingredients are used for stabilizing the texture of various food and beverages while enhancing their color and flavor. They are a rich source of zinc, iron, calcium, proteins and vitamin B complex. As a result, they are widely used to prepare several food and beverages, such as malted vinegar, beer, whiskey, health drinks, malted shakes, malted milk, malt loaf and various forms of tea biscuits.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Malt Ingredients Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by a significant increase in the number of social drinkers. The rising trend of mid-week/weekend corporate gatherings, especially in the urban regions, has resulted in an increased uptake of alcoholic beverages among the working professionals, thereby impacting the market growth favorably. In addition to this, growing awareness regarding the health benefits offered by malt, along with the thriving food and beverage industry, has provided a boost to the sales of malt-based non-alcoholic beverages. Moreover, busy lifestyles, hectic schedule and increasing consumer spending capacity have bolstered the demand for convenience foods, such as bagels, cookies and snack bars. Malt forms a crucial ingredient in the manufacturing of these food products, which in turn is contributing to the sales of these ingredients. Apart from this, the majority of beer drinkers are now making a shift from mass-produced products to craft beer which is anticipated to further create a positive outlook for the market.

Global Malt Ingredients Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

GrainCorp Limited Axéréal Group Malteurop Groupe Soufflet Group Crisp Malting Group Limited IREKS GmbH Muntons plc Simpsons Malt Ltd.

Market Breakup by Type:

Dry Malt Liquid Malt Malt Flour Others

Market Breakup by Source:

Barley Wheat Rye Others.

Market Breakup by Grade:

Standard Malt Specialty Malt

Market Breakup by Application:

Alcoholic Beverages Non-Alcoholic Beverages Food Products Pharmaceuticals Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Europe Asia Pacific North America Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

