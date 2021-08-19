Global Silicon Capacitors Market to be Driven by growing popularity of miniaturised electronic devices in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Silicon Capacitors Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global silicon capacitors market, assessing the market based on its segments like structure, distribution channel, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Historical Market Size (2020): 2.3 Billion Units

Forecast Market Size (2026): 3.6 Billion Units

Due to their broad operating frequency range, silicon capacitors are ideal for high-speed digital circuits. The electronics industry’s miniaturisation paints a positive picture for demand growth over the projected period. The market is expected to expand due to rising demand for silicone-based dielectrics such as silicon dioxide and silicon nitride. Due to driving factors such as high demand from the medical and telecom industries due to their large operating temperature range and long-term stability, the silicon capacitors market is expected to rise over the forecast period. They are also suitable for miniaturisation due to their small size, which will fuel market growth. On the other hand, high charge leakages and a restricted capacitance range of silicone capacitors could restrict market growth over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Silicon capacitors are commonly used in electronic and electrical systems because of their broad operating frequency range, making them ideal for use in high-speed digital circuits.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/silicon-capacitors-market

Based on structure, the silicon capacitors market is broadly categorised into:

Deep-Trench Capacitor

MNOS Capacitor

MIS Capacitor

Based on distribution Channel, the silicon capacitors market is divided into:

Online

Offline

Based on applications, the silicon capacitors market is segmented into:

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Electronic boards with silicon capacitors are smaller. Modern trends indicate that component manufacturers in the aerospace and defence industries are leaning toward miniaturisation. This element is expected to boost silicon capacitor adoption in the coming years. In the coming years, the aerospace and defence industry in emerging markets is expected to boost the silicon capacitors market. The new industry trend is increasing interest in high-energy, small-size capacitors for use in implantable cardioverter defibrillator applications. As a result, during the forecast era, the market for silicon capacitors is expected to be driven by rising demand for silicon capacitors by major medical device manufacturers. Furthermore, key players are working on energy-efficient and small-size silicon capacitor solutions that can be used in consumer electronic devices where space is limited and efficient power consumption is critical. This could pave the way for advanced silicon capacitor solutions to hit the market. During the forecast era, this is expected to fuel the global silicon capacitors market. On the other hand, the global silicon capacitors market is expected to be hampered by the complexities of the manufacturing process and increasing raw material costs during the forecast period. Because of the early adoption of silicon capacitors in the region, the North America region is projected to hold a significant share of the global silicon capacitors market over the forecast period. On the other hand, demand for silicon capacitors is increasing in Asia Pacific developing countries that are modernising and adopting advanced telecommunication devices with new technologies.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Arrow Electronics, Inc. [NYSE: ARW], Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., MACOM, Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.), Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

