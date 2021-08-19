Global Environmental Monitoring Market to be Driven by the Rising Environmental Concerns in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Environmental Monitoring Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Environmental Monitoring Market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, process types, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 18.9 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.31%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 27.3 billion

Environmental monitoring market trends include a rise in health concerns and deaths due to rising pollution levels and a rise in the need for better resource management, driving market expansion. Furthermore, the market’s expansion is fueled by the continued installation of environmental monitoring sensors and the expansion of environmentally friendly enterprises. In emerging countries, there has been an upsurge in the usage of environmental monitoring solutions. Furthermore, in emerging countries such as India, China, and Japan, air pollution is one of the primary causes of the country’s developing health problems.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

After industrial processes and functions have been finished, environmental monitoring is a way of tracking and managing the state of the environment. Environmental monitoring strives to assess the achievement of environmental policy objectives and aids in detecting emerging environmental issues.

The market can be divided into the following segments based on type:

Environmental Monitors

Fixed Environmental Monitors

Portable Environmental Monitors

Environmental Sensors

Analogue Sensors

Digital Sensors

Environmental Monitoring Software

The market can be divided based on the sampling method:

Continuous Monitoring

Active Monitoring

Passive Monitoring

Intermittent Monitoring

The market is segmented by component:

Particulate Detection

Chemical Detection

Biological Detection

Temperature Sensing

Moisture Detection

Noise Measurement

The industry applications include:

Air Pollution

Water Pollution

Soil Pollution

Noise Pollution

The leading regional markets for Environmental Monitoring are:

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Trends

Factors such as the expanding worldwide population, the implementation of laws and programs aimed at reducing pollution produced by air, soil, and water, and greater government support for pollution prevention and control are all driving demands for environmental monitoring. The market is predicted to increase due to the building of various environmental monitoring stations, the design of environmentally friendly manufacturing settings, and the decrease of export tariffs on innovation monitoring across emerging and developed countries. However, high prices of environmental monitoring technologies, delays in enacting pollution control legislation, and environmental innovation export hurdles in emerging nations may impede industry expansion.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Danaher Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc., General Electric, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Raytheon Company, and Siemens AG, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

