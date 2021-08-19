China Automotive Air Suspension Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments And Outlook 2021 – 2027 | Thyssenkrupp AG, Continental Ag, Firestone International Corp

Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).

Segment by Type

, 2020 (%), Non-Electronically Controlled, Electronically Controlled China Automotive Air Suspension Market,

Segment by Application

The suspension system in a vehicle makes a vehicle ride comfortable and helps keep the vehicle in control. The suspension system essentially maximizes the friction between the tires and the road to provide steering stability and the required road grip. The main functionality of a suspension system is to offer driving comfort for passengers by absorbing vibrations and protection of the chassis components and body of the vehicle. The conventional suspension system is made up of several components like the chassis, which holds the body of the vehicle. The coil springs provide support to the vehicle weight and tend to absorb vibrations and noise when the vehicle is in contact with the road, thus reducing the shocks from affecting the passengers. The coil springs, struts, leaf springs and dampers are some of the suspension components which are predominantly used in all vehicles. One of the major drivers responsible for the growth of this market is rising demand for ultra-luxury vehicles. This is mainly due to the increase in the number of high net worth individuals. There is an increasing demand for the body on frame SUVs as ultra-luxury vehicle OEMs are to trying to increase their sales by venturing into SUVs and as their product line used to be mostly sedans. Also, there is a growing penetration of luxury cars in China and Germany. China’s automotive sector saw rapid growth, especially in the luxury car segment. The air suspension feature is available in luxury passenger cars and SUVs such as Mercedes-Benz S-class, BMW X5 and X6 (optional air suspension feature in both models), Audi A7, Audi A8, and Audi Q7, Range Rover, and Tesla Model S. The increasing popularity of the air suspension among luxury and ultra-luxury cars is expected to propel the growth prospects for the

Regional Outlook

This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.

Competitive Scenario

In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:

Thyssenkrupp AG, Continental Ag, Firestone International Corp, Hendrickson International Corp, Webco Holdings Inc, Accuair Suspension, Hitachi Ltd, Dunlop Systems and Components, Mando Corp, BWI Group

Get Sample Copy Of this Report At::

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3482802/china-automotive-air-suspension-market

Frequently Asked Questions

Which product segment grabbed the largest share in the China Automotive Air Suspension market?

How is the competitive scenario of the China Automotive Air Suspension market?

Which are the key factors aiding the China Automotive Air Suspension market growth?

Which are the prominent players in the China Automotive Air Suspension market?

Which region holds the maximum share in the China Automotive Air Suspension market?

What will be the CAGR of the China Automotive Air Suspension market during the forecast period?

Which application segment emerged as the leading segment in the China Automotive Air Suspension market?

What key trends are likely to emerge in the China Automotive Air Suspension market in the coming years?

What will be the China Automotive Air Suspension market size by 2027?

Which company held the largest share in the China Automotive Air Suspension market?