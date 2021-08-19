China Automotive Air Suspension Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments And Outlook 2021 – 2027 | Thyssenkrupp AG, Continental Ag, Firestone International Corp

Complete study of the global China Automotive Air Suspension market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global China Automotive Air Suspension industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on China Automotive Air Suspension production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the China Automotive Air Suspension market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
, 2020 (%), Non-Electronically Controlled, Electronically Controlled China Automotive Air Suspension Market,
Segment by Application
The suspension system in a vehicle makes a vehicle ride comfortable and helps keep the vehicle in control. The suspension system essentially maximizes the friction between the tires and the road to provide steering stability and the required road grip. The main functionality of a suspension system is to offer driving comfort for passengers by absorbing vibrations and protection of the chassis components and body of the vehicle. The conventional suspension system is made up of several components like the chassis, which holds the body of the vehicle. The coil springs provide support to the vehicle weight and tend to absorb vibrations and noise when the vehicle is in contact with the road, thus reducing the shocks from affecting the passengers. The coil springs, struts, leaf springs and dampers are some of the suspension components which are predominantly used in all vehicles. One of the major drivers responsible for the growth of this market is rising demand for ultra-luxury vehicles. This is mainly due to the increase in the number of high net worth individuals. There is an increasing demand for the body on frame SUVs as ultra-luxury vehicle OEMs are to trying to increase their sales by venturing into SUVs and as their product line used to be mostly sedans. Also, there is a growing penetration of luxury cars in China and Germany. China’s automotive sector saw rapid growth, especially in the luxury car segment. The air suspension feature is available in luxury passenger cars and SUVs such as Mercedes-Benz S-class, BMW X5 and X6 (optional air suspension feature in both models), Audi A7, Audi A8, and Audi Q7, Range Rover, and Tesla Model S. The increasing popularity of the air suspension among luxury and ultra-luxury cars is expected to propel the growth prospects for the
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Thyssenkrupp AG, Continental Ag, Firestone International Corp, Hendrickson International Corp, Webco Holdings Inc, Accuair Suspension, Hitachi Ltd, Dunlop Systems and Components, Mando Corp, BWI Group
TOC
1.1 Automotive Air Suspension Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Automotive Air Suspension Market Overview
1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.4.1 Research Methodology
1.4.2 Research Process
1.4.3 Base Year 2 China Automotive Air Suspension Overall Market Size
2.1 China Automotive Air Suspension Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 China Automotive Air Suspension Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 China Automotive Air Suspension Sales: 2016-2027 3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Air Suspension Players in China Market
3.2 Top China Automotive Air Suspension Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Automotive Air Suspension Revenue by Companies
3.4 China Automotive Air Suspension Sales by Companies
3.5 China Automotive Air Suspension Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Air Suspension Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Manufacturers Automotive Air Suspension Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Air Suspension Players in China Market
3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Automotive Air Suspension Companies in China
3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Air Suspension Companies in China 4 Sights by Type
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – China Automotive Air Suspension Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Non-Electronically Controlled
4.1.3 Electronically Controlled
4.2 By Type – China Automotive Air Suspension Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – China Automotive Air Suspension Revenue, 2016-2021
4.2.2 By Type – China Automotive Air Suspension Revenue, 2022-2027
4.2.3 By Type – China Automotive Air Suspension Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027
4.3 By Type – China Automotive Air Suspension Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – China Automotive Air Suspension Sales, 2016-2021
4.3.2 By Type – China Automotive Air Suspension Sales, 2022-2027
4.3.3 By Type – China Automotive Air Suspension Sales Market Share, 2016-2027
4.4 By Type – China Automotive Air Suspension Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027 5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – China Automotive Air Suspension Market Size, 2021 & 2027
5.1.2 Passenger Vehicle
5.1.3 Commercial Vehicle
5.2 By Application – China Automotive Air Suspension Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – China Automotive Air Suspension Revenue, 2016-2021
5.2.2 By Application – China Automotive Air Suspension Revenue, 2022-2027
5.2.3 By Application – China Automotive Air Suspension Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027
5.3 By Application – China Automotive Air Suspension Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – China Automotive Air Suspension Sales, 2016-2021
5.3.2 By Application – China Automotive Air Suspension Sales, 2022-2027
5.3.3 By Application – China Automotive Air Suspension Sales Market Share, 2016-2027
5.4 By Application – China Automotive Air Suspension Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027 6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Thyssenkrupp AG
6.1.1 Thyssenkrupp AG Corporation Information
6.1.2 Thyssenkrupp AG Overview
6.1.3 Thyssenkrupp AG Automotive Air Suspension Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.1.4 Thyssenkrupp AG Automotive Air Suspension Product Description
6.1.5 Thyssenkrupp AG Recent Developments
6.2 Continental Ag
6.2.1 Continental Ag Corporation Information
6.2.2 Continental Ag Overview
6.2.3 Continental Ag Automotive Air Suspension Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.2.4 Continental Ag Automotive Air Suspension Product Description
6.2.5 Continental Ag Recent Developments
6.3 Firestone International Corp
6.3.1 Firestone International Corp Corporation Information
6.3.2 Firestone International Corp Overview
6.3.3 Firestone International Corp Automotive Air Suspension Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.3.4 Firestone International Corp Automotive Air Suspension Product Description
6.3.5 Firestone International Corp Recent Developments
6.4 Hendrickson International Corp
6.4.1 Hendrickson International Corp Corporation Information
6.4.2 Hendrickson International Corp Overview
6.4.3 Hendrickson International Corp Automotive Air Suspension Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.4.4 Hendrickson International Corp Automotive Air Suspension Product Description
6.4.5 Hendrickson International Corp Recent Developments
6.5 Webco Holdings Inc
6.5.1 Webco Holdings Inc Corporation Information
6.5.2 Webco Holdings Inc Overview
6.5.3 Webco Holdings Inc Automotive Air Suspension Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.5.4 Webco Holdings Inc Automotive Air Suspension Product Description
6.5.5 Webco Holdings Inc Recent Developments
6.6 Accuair Suspension
6.6.1 Accuair Suspension Corporation Information
6.6.2 Accuair Suspension Overview
6.6.3 Accuair Suspension Automotive Air Suspension Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.6.4 Accuair Suspension Automotive Air Suspension Product Description
6.6.5 Accuair Suspension Recent Developments
6.7 Hitachi Ltd
6.7.1 Hitachi Ltd Corporation Information
6.7.2 Hitachi Ltd Overview
6.7.3 Hitachi Ltd Automotive Air Suspension Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.7.4 Hitachi Ltd Automotive Air Suspension Product Description
6.7.5 Hitachi Ltd Recent Developments
6.8 Dunlop Systems and Components
6.8.1 Dunlop Systems and Components Corporation Information
6.8.2 Dunlop Systems and Components Overview
6.8.3 Dunlop Systems and Components Automotive Air Suspension Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.8.4 Dunlop Systems and Components Automotive Air Suspension Product Description
6.8.5 Dunlop Systems and Components Recent Developments
6.9 Mando Corp
6.9.1 Mando Corp Corporation Information
6.9.2 Mando Corp Overview
6.9.3 Mando Corp Automotive Air Suspension Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.9.4 Mando Corp Automotive Air Suspension Product Description
6.9.5 Mando Corp Recent Developments
6.10 BWI Group
6.10.1 BWI Group Corporation Information
6.10.2 BWI Group Overview
6.10.3 BWI Group Automotive Air Suspension Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.10.4 BWI Group Automotive Air Suspension Product Description
6.10.5 BWI Group Recent Developments 7 China Automotive Air Suspension Production Capacity, Analysis
7.1 China Automotive Air Suspension Production Capacity, 2016-2027
7.2 Automotive Air Suspension Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in China Market 8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.2 Market Drivers
8.3 Market Restraints 9 Automotive Air Suspension Supply Chain Analysis
9.1 Automotive Air Suspension Industry Value Chain
9.2 Automotive Air Suspension Upstream Market
9.3 Automotive Air Suspension Downstream and Clients
9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
9.4.1 Marketing Channels
9.4.2 Automotive Air Suspension Distributors and Sales Agents in China Market 10 Conclusion 11 Appendix
11.1 Note
11.2 Examples of Clients
11.3 Author Details
11.4 Disclaimer
