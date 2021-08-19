Global Castor Oil Market to be Driven by the Increasing Demand in Various Industrial Applications Such as Paints, Soaps, Lubricants, Biofuels, and Other Sectors in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Castor Oil Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global Castor oil market, assessing the market based on its segments like end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): Volume 816.86 (Thousand Tons)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.4%

This study also includes a value chain analysis, which includes all value chain activities such as procurement, manufacture, sales, and distribution. Furthermore, the study evaluates the market using Porter’s five forces model, which examines aspects such as buyer and supplier bargaining power, threat from substitutes, and new entrants to determine the level of competition in the market. A full analysis of the castor oil industry’s competitive landscape has also been presented.

This report contains comprehensive information on how to set up and operate a castor oil manufacturing factory. This report covers a wide range of topics, including land requirements, construction requirements, raw material requirements, labour requirements, machinery requirements, manufacturing process requirements, utility requirements, total capital investment, total operating costs, prices, income projections, expenditure projections, profit margins, net present value, return on investment, payback period, and so on.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Castor oil is a pale-yellow liquid made from the seeds of the Ricinus Communis plant. It is an important chemical feedstock with uses in cosmetics, surface coatings, toiletries, pharmaceuticals, perfumes, soaps, and medications, among others. It is also utilised as a flavouring addition or as a mould inhibitor in the food processing business.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/castor-oil-market

Based on end-uses, the industry can be divided into the following:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Lubricants

• Paints

• Soaps

• Others

The global regions for castor oil market include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The increasing use of beaver oil for biodiesel generation is driving the worldwide castor oil market. The homogeneous alkaline transesterification process for biodiesel additives has been widely replicated. Furthermore, a convergence of variables, such as a growing emphasis on sustainability and significant expansion in the global automobile sector, contributes to the switch from petrochemicals to biodiesels among end-users. High-level government regulations promoting the adoption of ecologically friendly products also contribute to this goal. In the food and beverage sector, it is utilised as a flavouring agent, a food additive, and a mould inhibitor. The usage of beaver oil is encouraged by changing food preferences and rising per capita income. The market is further fueled using oil in beauty products, moisturisers, soaps, pharmaceuticals, toiletries, polyurethane adhesives, processing oils, and cooling lubricants.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are HOKOKU Co. Ltd, Jayant Agro-Organics Limited, Gokul Overseas, Thai Castor Oil Industries Co. Ltd, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

