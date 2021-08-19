Residential Roofing Market Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Application Potential by 2027 | Top Players – | BASF, Atlas Roofing, Johns Manville

“

The report titled Global Residential Roofing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Residential Roofing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Residential Roofing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Residential Roofing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Residential Roofing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Residential Roofing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Residential Roofing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Residential Roofing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Residential Roofing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Residential Roofing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Residential Roofing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Residential Roofing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Atlas Roofing, Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation, Lapolla, Bayer, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, GAF Materials, Sika Sarnafil, Rockwool Group, Royal Group, CertainTeed

Market Segmentation by Product:

Asphalt Shingles Roofing, Metal Roofing, Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Reroofing, New Construction Roofing

The Residential Roofing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Residential Roofing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Residential Roofing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Residential Roofing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Residential Roofing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Residential Roofing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Residential Roofing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Residential Roofing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Residential Roofing Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Residential Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Asphalt Shingles Roofing

1.2.3 Metal Roofing

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Residential Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Reroofing

1.3.3 New Construction Roofing

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Residential Roofing Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Residential Roofing Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Residential Roofing Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Residential Roofing, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Residential Roofing Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Residential Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Residential Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Residential Roofing Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Residential Roofing Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Residential Roofing Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Residential Roofing Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Residential Roofing Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Residential Roofing Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Residential Roofing Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Residential Roofing Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Residential Roofing Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Residential Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Residential Roofing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Residential Roofing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Residential Roofing Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Residential Roofing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Residential Roofing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Residential Roofing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Residential Roofing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Residential Roofing Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Residential Roofing Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Residential Roofing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Residential Roofing Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Residential Roofing Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Residential Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Residential Roofing Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Residential Roofing Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Residential Roofing Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Residential Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Residential Roofing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Residential Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Residential Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Residential Roofing Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Residential Roofing Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Residential Roofing Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Residential Roofing Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Residential Roofing Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Residential Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Residential Roofing Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Residential Roofing Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Residential Roofing Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Residential Roofing Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Residential Roofing Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Residential Roofing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Residential Roofing Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Residential Roofing Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Residential Roofing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Residential Roofing Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Residential Roofing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Residential Roofing Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Residential Roofing Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Residential Roofing Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Residential Roofing Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Residential Roofing Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Residential Roofing Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Residential Roofing Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Residential Roofing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Residential Roofing Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Residential Roofing Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Residential Roofing Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Residential Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Residential Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Residential Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Residential Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Residential Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Residential Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Residential Roofing Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Residential Roofing Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Residential Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Residential Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Residential Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Residential Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Residential Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Residential Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Residential Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Residential Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Residential Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Residential Roofing Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 Atlas Roofing

12.2.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Information

12.2.2 Atlas Roofing Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Atlas Roofing Residential Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Atlas Roofing Residential Roofing Products Offered

12.2.5 Atlas Roofing Recent Development

12.3 Johns Manville

12.3.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

12.3.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Johns Manville Residential Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Johns Manville Residential Roofing Products Offered

12.3.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

12.4 Knauf Insulation

12.4.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Knauf Insulation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Knauf Insulation Residential Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Knauf Insulation Residential Roofing Products Offered

12.4.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Development

12.5 Lapolla

12.5.1 Lapolla Corporation Information

12.5.2 Lapolla Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Lapolla Residential Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Lapolla Residential Roofing Products Offered

12.5.5 Lapolla Recent Development

12.6 Bayer

12.6.1 Bayer Corporation Information

12.6.2 Bayer Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Bayer Residential Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Bayer Residential Roofing Products Offered

12.6.5 Bayer Recent Development

12.7 Saint-Gobain

12.7.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.7.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Saint-Gobain Residential Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Saint-Gobain Residential Roofing Products Offered

12.7.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

12.8 Owens Corning

12.8.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.8.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Owens Corning Residential Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Owens Corning Residential Roofing Products Offered

12.8.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

12.9 GAF Materials

12.9.1 GAF Materials Corporation Information

12.9.2 GAF Materials Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 GAF Materials Residential Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 GAF Materials Residential Roofing Products Offered

12.9.5 GAF Materials Recent Development

12.10 Sika Sarnafil

12.10.1 Sika Sarnafil Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sika Sarnafil Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Sika Sarnafil Residential Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sika Sarnafil Residential Roofing Products Offered

12.10.5 Sika Sarnafil Recent Development

12.12 Royal Group

12.12.1 Royal Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Royal Group Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Royal Group Residential Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Royal Group Products Offered

12.12.5 Royal Group Recent Development

12.13 CertainTeed

12.13.1 CertainTeed Corporation Information

12.13.2 CertainTeed Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 CertainTeed Residential Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 CertainTeed Products Offered

12.13.5 CertainTeed Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Residential Roofing Industry Trends

13.2 Residential Roofing Market Drivers

13.3 Residential Roofing Market Challenges

13.4 Residential Roofing Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Residential Roofing Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

