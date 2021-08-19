China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Market Emerging Trend,Growth,Revenue 2027| Würth, Araymond, ITW

Complete study of the global China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.



Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type , 2020 (%), Bolts, Nuts, Rivets, Screws, Washers, Others China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Market, By Sale Channel, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Market Segment Percentages, By Sale Channel, 2020 (%), Automotive OEM, Aftermarket Segment by Application This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Fasteners and Hardware in China, including the following market information: China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Automotive Fasteners and Hardware companies in 2020 (%) The Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Which region holds the maximum share in the China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware market? What will be the CAGR of the China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware market during the forecast period? Which application segment emerged as the leading segment in the China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware market? What key trends are likely to emerge in the China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware market in the coming years? What will be the China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware market size by 2027? Which company held the largest share in the China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware market?

TOC

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Sale Channel

1.3 China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year 2 China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Overall Market Size

2.1 China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales: 2016-2027 3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Players in China Market

3.2 Top China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Revenue by Companies

3.4 China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales by Companies

3.5 China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Players in China Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Companies in China

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Companies in China 4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Bolts

4.1.3 Nuts

4.1.4 Rivets

4.1.5 Screws

4.1.6 Washers

4.1.7 Others

4.2 By Type – China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027 5 Sights by Sale Channel

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Sale Channel – China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Automotive OEM

5.1.3 Aftermarket

5.2 By Sale Channel – China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Sale Channel – China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Sale Channel – China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Sale Channel – China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Sale Channel – China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Sale Channel – China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Sale Channel – China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Sale Channel – China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Sale Channel – China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027 6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Würth

6.1.1 Würth Corporation Information

6.1.2 Würth Overview

6.1.3 Würth Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Würth Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.1.5 Würth Recent Developments

6.2 Araymond

6.2.1 Araymond Corporation Information

6.2.2 Araymond Overview

6.2.3 Araymond Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Araymond Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.2.5 Araymond Recent Developments

6.3 ITW

6.3.1 ITW Corporation Information

6.3.2 ITW Overview

6.3.3 ITW Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 ITW Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.3.5 ITW Recent Developments

6.4 KAMAX

6.4.1 KAMAX Corporation Information

6.4.2 KAMAX Overview

6.4.3 KAMAX Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 KAMAX Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.4.5 KAMAX Recent Developments

6.5 STANLEY

6.5.1 STANLEY Corporation Information

6.5.2 STANLEY Overview

6.5.3 STANLEY Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 STANLEY Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.5.5 STANLEY Recent Developments

6.6 Aoyama Seisakusho

6.6.1 Aoyama Seisakusho Corporation Information

6.6.2 Aoyama Seisakusho Overview

6.6.3 Aoyama Seisakusho Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Aoyama Seisakusho Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.6.5 Aoyama Seisakusho Recent Developments

6.7 Meidoh

6.7.1 Meidoh Corporation Information

6.7.2 Meidoh Overview

6.7.3 Meidoh Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Meidoh Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.7.5 Meidoh Recent Developments

6.8 LISI

6.8.1 LISI Corporation Information

6.8.2 LISI Overview

6.8.3 LISI Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 LISI Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.8.5 LISI Recent Developments

6.9 NORMA

6.9.1 NORMA Corporation Information

6.9.2 NORMA Overview

6.9.3 NORMA Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 NORMA Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.9.5 NORMA Recent Developments

6.10 Nifco

6.10.1 Nifco Corporation Information

6.10.2 Nifco Overview

6.10.3 Nifco Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Nifco Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.10.5 Nifco Recent Developments

6.11 Meira

6.11.1 Meira Corporation Information

6.11.2 Meira Overview

6.11.3 Meira Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Meira Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.11.5 Meira Recent Developments

6.12 ZF TRW

6.12.1 ZF TRW Corporation Information

6.12.2 ZF TRW Overview

6.12.3 ZF TRW Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 ZF TRW Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.12.5 ZF TRW Recent Developments

6.13 Precision Castparts Corp.

6.13.1 Precision Castparts Corp. Corporation Information

6.13.2 Precision Castparts Corp. Overview

6.13.3 Precision Castparts Corp. Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Precision Castparts Corp. Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.13.5 Precision Castparts Corp. Recent Developments

6.14 Topura

6.14.1 Topura Corporation Information

6.14.2 Topura Overview

6.14.3 Topura Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Topura Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.14.5 Topura Recent Developments

6.15 Chunyu

6.15.1 Chunyu Corporation Information

6.15.2 Chunyu Overview

6.15.3 Chunyu Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Chunyu Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.15.5 Chunyu Recent Developments

6.16 Boltun

6.16.1 Boltun Corporation Information

6.16.2 Boltun Overview

6.16.3 Boltun Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Boltun Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.16.5 Boltun Recent Developments

6.17 Fontana

6.17.1 Fontana Corporation Information

6.17.2 Fontana Overview

6.17.3 Fontana Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Fontana Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.17.5 Fontana Recent Developments

6.18 Sundram Fasteners

6.18.1 Sundram Fasteners Corporation Information

6.18.2 Sundram Fasteners Overview

6.18.3 Sundram Fasteners Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Sundram Fasteners Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.18.5 Sundram Fasteners Recent Developments

6.19 SFS intec

6.19.1 SFS intec Corporation Information

6.19.2 SFS intec Overview

6.19.3 SFS intec Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.19.4 SFS intec Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.19.5 SFS intec Recent Developments

6.20 Samjin

6.20.1 Samjin Corporation Information

6.20.2 Samjin Overview

6.20.3 Samjin Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Samjin Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.20.5 Samjin Recent Developments

6.21 Keller & Kalmbach

6.21.1 Keller & Kalmbach Corporation Information

6.21.2 Keller & Kalmbach Overview

6.21.3 Keller & Kalmbach Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Keller & Kalmbach Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.21.5 Keller & Kalmbach Recent Developments

6.22 Piolax

6.22.1 Piolax Corporation Information

6.22.2 Piolax Overview

6.22.3 Piolax Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Piolax Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.22.5 Piolax Recent Developments

6.23 B?llhoff

6.23.1 B?llhoff Corporation Information

6.23.2 B?llhoff Overview

6.23.3 B?llhoff Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.23.4 B?llhoff Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.23.5 B?llhoff Recent Developments

6.24 EJOT Group

6.24.1 EJOT Group Corporation Information

6.24.2 EJOT Group Overview

6.24.3 EJOT Group Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.24.4 EJOT Group Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.24.5 EJOT Group Recent Developments

6.25 GEM-YEAR

6.25.1 GEM-YEAR Corporation Information

6.25.2 GEM-YEAR Overview

6.25.3 GEM-YEAR Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.25.4 GEM-YEAR Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.25.5 GEM-YEAR Recent Developments

6.26 RUIBIAO

6.26.1 RUIBIAO Corporation Information

6.26.2 RUIBIAO Overview

6.26.3 RUIBIAO Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.26.4 RUIBIAO Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.26.5 RUIBIAO Recent Developments

6.27 Shenzhen AERO Fasteners

6.27.1 Shenzhen AERO Fasteners Corporation Information

6.27.2 Shenzhen AERO Fasteners Overview

6.27.3 Shenzhen AERO Fasteners Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.27.4 Shenzhen AERO Fasteners Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.27.5 Shenzhen AERO Fasteners Recent Developments

6.28 Dongfeng Auto Fasteners

6.28.1 Dongfeng Auto Fasteners Corporation Information

6.28.2 Dongfeng Auto Fasteners Overview

6.28.3 Dongfeng Auto Fasteners Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.28.4 Dongfeng Auto Fasteners Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.28.5 Dongfeng Auto Fasteners Recent Developments

6.29 Chongqing Standard Fasteners

6.29.1 Chongqing Standard Fasteners Corporation Information

6.29.2 Chongqing Standard Fasteners Overview

6.29.3 Chongqing Standard Fasteners Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.29.4 Chongqing Standard Fasteners Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.29.5 Chongqing Standard Fasteners Recent Developments

6.30 Changshu Standard Parts

6.30.1 Changshu Standard Parts Corporation Information

6.30.2 Changshu Standard Parts Overview

6.30.3 Changshu Standard Parts Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.30.4 Changshu Standard Parts Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Product Description

6.30.5 Changshu Standard Parts Recent Developments 7 China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 China Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in China Market 8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints 9 Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Industry Value Chain

9.2 Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Upstream Market

9.3 Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Automotive Fasteners and Hardware Distributors and Sales Agents in China Market 10 Conclusion 11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

