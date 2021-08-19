Wood & Decking Market Competitive Strategies, Growth Analysis & Forecast To 2027 | UPM-Kymmene, Weyerhaeuser, West Fraser Timber

“

The report titled Global Wood & Decking Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wood & Decking market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wood & Decking market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wood & Decking market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wood & Decking market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wood & Decking report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wood & Decking report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wood & Decking market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wood & Decking market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wood & Decking market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wood & Decking market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wood & Decking market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

UPM-Kymmene, Weyerhaeuser, West Fraser Timber, Vetedy, Humboldt Redwood, Mendocino Redwood, Cox Industries, James Latham, Universal Forest Products, Setra, Metsa Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Wood, Wood-plastic Composite, Plastic

Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential Buildings, Nonresidential Buildings, Nonbuilding

The Wood & Decking Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wood & Decking market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wood & Decking market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wood & Decking market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wood & Decking industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wood & Decking market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wood & Decking market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wood & Decking market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wood & Decking Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Wood & Decking Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Wood

1.2.3 Wood-plastic Composite

1.2.4 Plastic

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Wood & Decking Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Buildings

1.3.3 Nonresidential Buildings

1.3.4 Nonbuilding

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wood & Decking Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Wood & Decking Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Wood & Decking Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Wood & Decking, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Wood & Decking Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Wood & Decking Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Wood & Decking Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Wood & Decking Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Wood & Decking Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Wood & Decking Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Wood & Decking Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Wood & Decking Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Wood & Decking Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Wood & Decking Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Wood & Decking Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Wood & Decking Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Wood & Decking Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Wood & Decking Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Wood & Decking Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wood & Decking Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Wood & Decking Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Wood & Decking Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Wood & Decking Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Wood & Decking Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Wood & Decking Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wood & Decking Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Wood & Decking Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Wood & Decking Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Wood & Decking Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Wood & Decking Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Wood & Decking Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Wood & Decking Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Wood & Decking Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Wood & Decking Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Wood & Decking Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Wood & Decking Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Wood & Decking Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Wood & Decking Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Wood & Decking Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Wood & Decking Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Wood & Decking Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Wood & Decking Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Wood & Decking Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Wood & Decking Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Wood & Decking Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Wood & Decking Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Wood & Decking Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Wood & Decking Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Wood & Decking Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Wood & Decking Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Wood & Decking Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Wood & Decking Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Wood & Decking Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Wood & Decking Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Wood & Decking Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Wood & Decking Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Wood & Decking Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Wood & Decking Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Wood & Decking Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Wood & Decking Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Wood & Decking Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Wood & Decking Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Wood & Decking Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Wood & Decking Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Wood & Decking Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Wood & Decking Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Wood & Decking Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Wood & Decking Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Wood & Decking Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Wood & Decking Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Wood & Decking Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Wood & Decking Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Wood & Decking Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Wood & Decking Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Wood & Decking Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Wood & Decking Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Wood & Decking Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Wood & Decking Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Wood & Decking Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Wood & Decking Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Wood & Decking Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Wood & Decking Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Wood & Decking Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wood & Decking Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wood & Decking Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 UPM-Kymmene

12.1.1 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Information

12.1.2 UPM-Kymmene Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 UPM-Kymmene Wood & Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 UPM-Kymmene Wood & Decking Products Offered

12.1.5 UPM-Kymmene Recent Development

12.2 Weyerhaeuser

12.2.1 Weyerhaeuser Corporation Information

12.2.2 Weyerhaeuser Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Weyerhaeuser Wood & Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Weyerhaeuser Wood & Decking Products Offered

12.2.5 Weyerhaeuser Recent Development

12.3 West Fraser Timber

12.3.1 West Fraser Timber Corporation Information

12.3.2 West Fraser Timber Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 West Fraser Timber Wood & Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 West Fraser Timber Wood & Decking Products Offered

12.3.5 West Fraser Timber Recent Development

12.4 Vetedy

12.4.1 Vetedy Corporation Information

12.4.2 Vetedy Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Vetedy Wood & Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Vetedy Wood & Decking Products Offered

12.4.5 Vetedy Recent Development

12.5 Humboldt Redwood

12.5.1 Humboldt Redwood Corporation Information

12.5.2 Humboldt Redwood Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Humboldt Redwood Wood & Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Humboldt Redwood Wood & Decking Products Offered

12.5.5 Humboldt Redwood Recent Development

12.6 Mendocino Redwood

12.6.1 Mendocino Redwood Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mendocino Redwood Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mendocino Redwood Wood & Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Mendocino Redwood Wood & Decking Products Offered

12.6.5 Mendocino Redwood Recent Development

12.7 Cox Industries

12.7.1 Cox Industries Corporation Information

12.7.2 Cox Industries Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cox Industries Wood & Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Cox Industries Wood & Decking Products Offered

12.7.5 Cox Industries Recent Development

12.8 James Latham

12.8.1 James Latham Corporation Information

12.8.2 James Latham Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 James Latham Wood & Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 James Latham Wood & Decking Products Offered

12.8.5 James Latham Recent Development

12.9 Universal Forest Products

12.9.1 Universal Forest Products Corporation Information

12.9.2 Universal Forest Products Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Universal Forest Products Wood & Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Universal Forest Products Wood & Decking Products Offered

12.9.5 Universal Forest Products Recent Development

12.10 Setra

12.10.1 Setra Corporation Information

12.10.2 Setra Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Setra Wood & Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Setra Wood & Decking Products Offered

12.10.5 Setra Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Wood & Decking Industry Trends

13.2 Wood & Decking Market Drivers

13.3 Wood & Decking Market Challenges

13.4 Wood & Decking Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Wood & Decking Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

