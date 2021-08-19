Wood & Decking Market Competitive Strategies, Growth Analysis & Forecast To 2027 | UPM-Kymmene, Weyerhaeuser, West Fraser Timber

“
The report titled Global Wood & Decking Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wood & Decking market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wood & Decking market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wood & Decking market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wood & Decking market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wood & Decking report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wood & Decking report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wood & Decking market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wood & Decking market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wood & Decking market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wood & Decking market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wood & Decking market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
UPM-Kymmene, Weyerhaeuser, West Fraser Timber, Vetedy, Humboldt Redwood, Mendocino Redwood, Cox Industries, James Latham, Universal Forest Products, Setra, Metsa Group
Market Segmentation by Product:
Wood, Wood-plastic Composite, Plastic
Market Segmentation by Application:
Residential Buildings, Nonresidential Buildings, Nonbuilding
The Wood & Decking Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wood & Decking market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wood & Decking market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Wood & Decking market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wood & Decking industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Wood & Decking market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Wood & Decking market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wood & Decking market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wood & Decking Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wood & Decking Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Wood
1.2.3 Wood-plastic Composite
1.2.4 Plastic
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wood & Decking Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential Buildings
1.3.3 Nonresidential Buildings
1.3.4 Nonbuilding
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Wood & Decking Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Wood & Decking Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Wood & Decking Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Wood & Decking, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Wood & Decking Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Wood & Decking Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Wood & Decking Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Wood & Decking Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Wood & Decking Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Wood & Decking Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Wood & Decking Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Wood & Decking Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Wood & Decking Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Wood & Decking Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Wood & Decking Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Wood & Decking Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Wood & Decking Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Wood & Decking Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Wood & Decking Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wood & Decking Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Wood & Decking Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Wood & Decking Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Wood & Decking Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Wood & Decking Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Wood & Decking Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wood & Decking Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Wood & Decking Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Wood & Decking Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Wood & Decking Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Wood & Decking Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Wood & Decking Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Wood & Decking Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Wood & Decking Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Wood & Decking Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Wood & Decking Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Wood & Decking Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Wood & Decking Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Wood & Decking Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Wood & Decking Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Wood & Decking Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Wood & Decking Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Wood & Decking Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Wood & Decking Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Wood & Decking Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Wood & Decking Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Wood & Decking Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Wood & Decking Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Wood & Decking Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Wood & Decking Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Wood & Decking Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Wood & Decking Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Wood & Decking Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Wood & Decking Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Wood & Decking Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Wood & Decking Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Wood & Decking Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Wood & Decking Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Wood & Decking Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Wood & Decking Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Wood & Decking Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Wood & Decking Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Wood & Decking Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Wood & Decking Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Wood & Decking Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Wood & Decking Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Wood & Decking Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Wood & Decking Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Wood & Decking Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Wood & Decking Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Wood & Decking Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Wood & Decking Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Wood & Decking Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Wood & Decking Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Wood & Decking Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Wood & Decking Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Wood & Decking Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Wood & Decking Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Wood & Decking Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Wood & Decking Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Wood & Decking Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Wood & Decking Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Wood & Decking Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Wood & Decking Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wood & Decking Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wood & Decking Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 UPM-Kymmene
12.1.1 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Information
12.1.2 UPM-Kymmene Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 UPM-Kymmene Wood & Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 UPM-Kymmene Wood & Decking Products Offered
12.1.5 UPM-Kymmene Recent Development
12.2 Weyerhaeuser
12.2.1 Weyerhaeuser Corporation Information
12.2.2 Weyerhaeuser Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Weyerhaeuser Wood & Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Weyerhaeuser Wood & Decking Products Offered
12.2.5 Weyerhaeuser Recent Development
12.3 West Fraser Timber
12.3.1 West Fraser Timber Corporation Information
12.3.2 West Fraser Timber Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 West Fraser Timber Wood & Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 West Fraser Timber Wood & Decking Products Offered
12.3.5 West Fraser Timber Recent Development
12.4 Vetedy
12.4.1 Vetedy Corporation Information
12.4.2 Vetedy Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Vetedy Wood & Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Vetedy Wood & Decking Products Offered
12.4.5 Vetedy Recent Development
12.5 Humboldt Redwood
12.5.1 Humboldt Redwood Corporation Information
12.5.2 Humboldt Redwood Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Humboldt Redwood Wood & Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Humboldt Redwood Wood & Decking Products Offered
12.5.5 Humboldt Redwood Recent Development
12.6 Mendocino Redwood
12.6.1 Mendocino Redwood Corporation Information
12.6.2 Mendocino Redwood Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mendocino Redwood Wood & Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Mendocino Redwood Wood & Decking Products Offered
12.6.5 Mendocino Redwood Recent Development
12.7 Cox Industries
12.7.1 Cox Industries Corporation Information
12.7.2 Cox Industries Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cox Industries Wood & Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Cox Industries Wood & Decking Products Offered
12.7.5 Cox Industries Recent Development
12.8 James Latham
12.8.1 James Latham Corporation Information
12.8.2 James Latham Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 James Latham Wood & Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 James Latham Wood & Decking Products Offered
12.8.5 James Latham Recent Development
12.9 Universal Forest Products
12.9.1 Universal Forest Products Corporation Information
12.9.2 Universal Forest Products Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Universal Forest Products Wood & Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Universal Forest Products Wood & Decking Products Offered
12.9.5 Universal Forest Products Recent Development
12.10 Setra
12.10.1 Setra Corporation Information
12.10.2 Setra Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Setra Wood & Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Setra Wood & Decking Products Offered
12.10.5 Setra Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Wood & Decking Industry Trends
13.2 Wood & Decking Market Drivers
13.3 Wood & Decking Market Challenges
13.4 Wood & Decking Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Wood & Decking Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
