Enteric Softgel Capsules Market: Share, Growth, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Enteric Softgel Capsules Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”,the global enteric softgel capsules market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Enteric softgel capsules represent extended-release capsules used for stabilizing the reaction of acid-sensitive medication in the human stomach during digestion. They are sealed hermetically and contain liquid or semi-solid medicinal drugs inside a gelatin-based shell coating. These capsules aid in preserving the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and inhibiting gastric irritation and reflux. Owing to this, enteric softgel capsules are widely utilized as multivitamin supplements to prevent or treat vitamin or nutrient deficiency caused by unhealthy diet and illnesses or during pregnancy.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry and elevating healthcare expenditures of consumers are primarily driving the enteric softgel capsules market. Moreover, the increasing public health consciousness and the growing acceptance of nutritional supplements are further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, several new variants are being produced using starch and other plant-based sources to meet the dietary requirements of vegan consumers. Additionally, the development of innovative non-gelatin-based variants is also positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the rising geriatric population, who are more susceptible to chronic ailments, is further augmenting the need for enteric softgel capsules. Apart from this, extensive R&D activities to improve the bioavailability of these products and the expansion of online pharmacies are also anticipated to stimulate the market growth for enteric softgel capsules in the coming years.

Global Enteric Softgel Capsules Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Aenova Group, BASF SE , Catalent Inc, Colorcon Inc., Fuji Capsule Co. Ltd., Lonza Group AG, NOW Foods, ProCaps, Super Spectrim and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

Gelatin Capsules

Non-Gelatin Softgel Capsules

Breakup by Application:

Health Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Pharmacy and Drug Stores Online Stores



Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

