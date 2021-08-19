Containerized Data Center Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Containerized Data Center Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, provide the global containerized data center market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by type of container, organization size, application, end use Industry and region also, the report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Industry Definition and Application:

A containerized data center is a shipping container that is set up to house IT equipment. It is a fully enclosed and integrated data center that works on the plug-and-play principle. It acts as a caching and data aggregation point between users and larger data centers to ease the overwhelming data traffic and IT loads. The data center can be configured to accommodate a different combination of servers, storage devices and networking gear. Containerized data center offers flexible power and cooling designs, quick deployment and scalable capacity. As a result, they find applications across various verticals such as telecom and IT, BFSI, healthcare, energy, education, and government sectors.

Market Trends and Drivers:



The global containerized data center market is primarily driven by the exponential growth in the number of data centers and the continual surge in demand for data storage. With the rapid growth of the IT industry, data center companies are also expanding their capacity by adopting the modular approach of containerized data centers. The construction of these data centers does not involve huge investments and lowers capital expenditures compared to brick-and-mortar facilities. They arealso deployed outdoors and in unused spaces due to their resistance to extreme weather conditions, allowing organizations to recoup valuable square footage in the building. Containerized data centers are known for their all-in-one design that provides high system integration and reliability.Besides this, manufacturers are focusing on developing new technologies, such as advanced cooling and power systems, that aim to deliver low power usage effectiveness (PUE) and reduce operating expenses. Moreover, the increasing adoption of cloud computing and the rising demand for scalable data center solutions are propelling the market growth.

Containerized Data Center Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented on the basis on region, type of container, organization size, application and end use industry..

Breakup by Type of Container:

20 FT Container

40 FT Container

Customized Container

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small Organization

Midsize Organization

Large Organization

Breakup by Application:

Greenfield

Brownfield

Upgrade and Consolidation

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Government

Education

Healthcare

Defense

Entertainment and Media

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the Major Containerized Data Center Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Comp, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Johnson Controls, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Friedhelm Loh Group), Schneider Electric SE and ZTE Corporation.

