North America Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The North America Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Samarium cobalt (SmCo) magnets are strong permanent magnets made of an alloy of samarium and cobalt. They are rare earth magnet that offers high-temperature, stability, and resistance to corrosion and demagnetization. Nowadays, these magnets are widely available in various shapes, sizes and grades, depending on the properties and application requirements. SmCo magnet has the property of anisotropy, whereby it can be magnetized in the axis of their magnetic orientation. They find application in high and low temperatures where magnetic stability is critical and high magnetic strength is required.

Market Trends:

The North America samarium cobalt magnets market is primarily driven by its growing demand in consumer electronics, motors and actuators, and medical devices. In the automotive sector, SmCo magnets are used high-performance motors in electric and hybrid vehicles. The utilization of permanent magnets across aerospace, semiconductor, wind, industrial manufacturing, oil and energy, military, and power sectors have also escalated their demand across the globe. Besides this, the rising trend of modernization and electrification that improve efficiency and reduce the production costs is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, several mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in developing economies are creating lucrative opportunities in the market.

North America Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region and application.

Key Regions Analysed:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Market by Application:

Defense

Aerospace

Electronics

Medical Devices

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

