North America Miniature Ball Bearing Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Miniature Ball Bearing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a value of US$ 400 Million in 2020. The North America Miniature Ball Bearing Market size to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. A miniature ball bearing is a mechanical component with small outer diameters and spherical balls as rolling elements. It is usually manufactured using high carbon chromium steel and consists of outer ring barriers, snap plates, balls, brackets rings, retainers and inner rings. Miniature ball bearings are commonly available in flanged, extended inner, dust cover and open variants. They generate minimal vibrations, noise and frictional torque to offer increased motor performance. As a result, they are widely used in the manufacturing of automotive, electrical and medical devices.

Market Trends:

The North America miniature ball bearing market is primarily driven by significant growth in the automotive industry. Miniature ball bearings are extensively used for producing fan motors, wiper motors and throttle bodies used in trucks, trailers, commercial vehicles and passenger cars. Moreover, the widespread adoption of industrial robotics across end use sectors is also contributing to the growth of the market. These bearings facilitate high precision and programmed movements of the robots on two or more axes. Additionally, various technological advancements and the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) with mechanical equipment for fault diagnosis and predictive maintenance, are positively impacting the market growth.

North America Miniature Ball Bearing Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type and Application.

Key Regions Analysed:

United States

Canada

Market by Type:

Dust Cover Miniature Ball Bearings

Open Miniature Ball Bearings

Others

Market by Application:

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace

Household Electrical Appliances

Medical

Robotics

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

