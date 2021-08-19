North America Polypropylene Copolymer Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Polypropylene Copolymer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The North America Polypropylene Copolymer Market size to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Polypropylene copolymer (PPCP) is a translucent to transparent solid plastic with a glossy surface. It is made by polymerizing propylene in the presence of a catalyst and monomer. It offers specific gravity, high-temperature resistance to chemicals, low high stiffness, and moisture absorption rate, and good processability via injection molding and extrusion. As a result, the sales of PPCP are increasing across the North American region.

Market Trends:

PPCP is utilized in thermoforming, injection molding, and blow molding as it is one of the versatile thermoplastic polymers. It is also used as a raw material in producing rigid packaging. Thus, the expanding applications of PPCP are strengthening the market growth in the North American region. Besides this, it is employed in the automotive industry as it provides better stress crack resistance and low-temperature toughness. Apart from this, it finds extensive applications in the production of medical and surgical equipment like injection molds and medicine bottles in the region.

North America Polypropylene Copolymer Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, End-Use and Imports and Exports.

Key Regions Analysed

United States

Canada

Market by End-Use

Rigid Packaging

Textiles

Technical Parts

Films

Consumer Products

Others

Market by Imports and Exports

Imports

Exports

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

