Exclusive Report on Motion Picture Market: SWOT Analysis, Key Player, Market Growth, Size, and Forecast till 2028

An exclusive report title “Motion Picture Market” published by Evolve Business Intelligence provides a detailed analysis of market size and forecast with key insights such as current and future trends, consumption pattern, end-user preference, growth and restraining factor, and company profiling. According to the report published, the global Motion Picture market size is expected to reach $73.61 Billion by 2028 growing at the CAGR of 8.65% from 2021 to 2028.

Major Players in Motion Picture Market:

Warner Bros. Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Walt Disney Studios Universal Pictures 20th Century Fox Paramount Pictures Lionsgate Films The Weinstein Company Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

