Unstoppable Taliban Advance Continues And Already Puts President Of Afghanistan In Check

The Taliban raised the provincial capitals captured in just over a week in Afghanistan to 19 on Saturday , after two more fell in the southeast of the country: Sharana, the regional capital of Paktika, and Qalaq, the capital of Zabul.

“Officials have evacuated the governor’s house and the police headquarters and the Taliban have entered the city, ” said the deputy for Paktika province in the lower house of the national parliament, Khalid Asad.

Sharana was handed over peacefully and without “firing a bullet,” Asad noted, as government officials and security forces evacuated the city after reaching an agreement

