North America Data Center Server Market Size, Share, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Data Center Server Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the North America data center server market size reached around US$ 17.9 Billion in 2020. A data center refers to designated archives that store, process, and organize data and critical files of an organization. Earlier, a data center referred to a physical building that stored computer systems, telecommunications, and critical data. With technological advancements, physical data centers have now been replaced by virtual data centers that support applications across physical infrastructure, as well as a multi-cloud environment. They offer various advantages, including enterprise resource planning (ERP), collaboration services, artificial intelligence, machine learning, customer relationship management (CRM), and convenient file sharing option. North America represents the leading market of data centers currently due to the increasing digitalization and adoption of cloud services.

North America Data Center Server Market Trends:

One of the major growth-inducing factors for the market is the advancement in cloud-computing technology. Several manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to introduce new technologies like blade servers and microservers. Apart from this, the requirement for high-density and scalable servers is fueling the growth of the market. Furthermore, the 5G rollout has increased the integration of edge computing that brings data close to the area needed so as to save bandwidth and enhance response time. Moreover, with the rising dependency on IoT devices and real-time data analytic services, edge computing is rapidly gaining traction. Additionally, many IT manufacturers are focusing on the establishment of sustainable data centers with energy-efficient solutions. New data centers are being manufactured that allow customers to purchase most of the electricity from renewable resources, such as biomass, solar, and wind. Hyperscale data center operators, such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Google, are increasing their investments in data centers, which is also creating a positive outlook for the market growth. On account of these factors, the market is expected to experience moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Keyword Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, output, integration and application.

Breakup by Product:

Rack

Micro

Blade

Tower servers

Breakup by Application:

Industrial

Commercial segments

Breakup by Region:

United States

Canada

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

