Oman Pyrolysis Gasoline Market Share, Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Oman Pyrolysis Gasoline Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Oman Pyrolysis Gasoline Market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Pyrolysis gasoline is a colorless liquid with high aromatic contents produced from naphtha while preparing propylene and ethylene at high temperatures. Also known as pygas, it is used as a component separator for benzene, toluene, and xylene (BTX). It has a low boiling point from catalytic cracking and thermal decomposition of high-boiling crude oil fractions.

The Onam pyrolysis gasoline market is primarily driven by a significant rise in the number of petrochemical plants. The increasing application of pyrolysis gasoline in petrochemical plants for motor fuel and internal source of energy for benzene is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, pygas have a high potential for blending in various end-user products or as a source of aromatics due to their high octane number. Moreover, researchers are focusing on developing the hydrogenation of pyrolysis gas with less expensive catalysts over nickel and palladium. These factors are anticipated to provide positive thrust to the market in the upcoming years.

Oman Pyrolysis Gasoline Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and application.

Market Breakup by Type:

Raw Pyrolysis Gasoline

Hydrogenated Pyrolysis Gasoline

Market Breakup by Application:

Benzene Processing

Aromatics Extraction

Gasoline Blending

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

