North America Citric Acid Market Report, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Citric Acid Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a volume of 561,200 Tons in 2020. The North America Citric Acid Market share to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Citric acid refers to an organic acid that is widely found in numerous fruits, such as lemons, limes, oranges and pineapples. It is characterized by a slightly tart and refreshing flavor. It is a rich source of anti-oxidants that acts as an alkalizing agent to reduce acidity levels in the human body. Its consumption is also known to support healthy digestion and kidney functions. Apart from this, it is also employed in the manufacturing of numerous cosmetics, soaps, detergents, shampoos, and pharmaceuticals.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The North America citric acid market is primarily driven by considerable growth in the food and beverages industry. Moreover, there has been a growing inclination of the masses toward the consumption of ready-to-drink beverages across the globe, which has contributed to the rising demand for citric acid as a flavoring and preservative agent. Moreover, the numerous initiatives undertaken by several governing agencies in the region to curb the usage of phosphate in detergents and cleaning agents are also creating a positive outlook for the market. This has impelled the demand for citric acid-based alternatives, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth.

Key Regions Analyzed:

United States

Canada

Market by Application:

Food and Beverages

Household Detergents and Cleaners

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Market by Form:

Anhydrous

Liquid

Market by Imports and Exports:

Imports

Exports

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

