Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Market: Trends Analysis with Demand 2021 Industry Share, Size and Leading Players

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global keyless vehicle access control systems market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global keyless vehicle access control systems market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Keyless vehicle access control systems refer to fully automated systems that are equipped with an electronically operated locking feature to secure the access to a vehicle. It replaces the requirement for a conventional mechanical key as the keyless entry system unlocks the automobile quickly and conveniently. It involves the usage of sensors, low-frequency transmitting antennas placed inside and outside of the vehicles and control units on the door handles. It functions on radio frequency (RF) modules with quartz crystal vibrators that assist in locking and unlocking the doors as well as starting the engine automatically.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the automotive sector. Supported by the inflating disposable incomes of the masses and their improving living standards across the globe, there has been a rise in the adoption of premium and luxury vehicles that are commonly equipped with keyless vehicle access control systems for enhanced convenience and automobile security. Along with this, the continual developments in transportation and communication infrastructure are also providing an impetus to the market growth. The market is further driven by the growing integration of these control systems with additional innovative features, such as long-range communication and vehicle temperature information. They are also being equipped with car alarms, light control sensors, and tire pressure monitoring systems for added convenience to the users, which has further contributed to their widespread prominence among the masses.

Global Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Some of the major top key players operating in the market include:

Alps Electric Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Lear Corporation

Marquardt GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tokai Rika Co Ltd.

Valeo

ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Market Breakup by System Type:

Passive Keyless Entry System

Remote Keyless Entry System

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market Breakup by End User:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

