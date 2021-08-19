Chevy is rumored to be planning an electric sports sedan to replace the Camaro

By 2025, GM hopes to have 30 latest electric vehicles on the road, and by 2040, it hopes to be carbon-neutral. As per Automotive News, Chevrolet Camaro, as it is known, will be phased out by then, and an electric performance sedan could take its place. When asked about the future of the Camaro, a Chevrolet spokesperson declined to comment.

The current-generation Camaro’s production will end at some point in the future, according to Chevy. It’s unclear whether the Camaro identity will be dropped entirely or if it will be implemented in this upcoming sporty four-door electric vehicle. While we

