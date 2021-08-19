China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market 2021 Size, Share, Trends with Growth and Business Strategies by 2027 | Avery Dennison, Sun Chemical, Zebra Technologies

Complete study of the global China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
, 2020 (%), Authentication Technology, Trace Technology China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market,
Segment by Application
Anti-counterfeit measures are taken from the manufacturers end to minimize the tangible and intangible losses incurred from counterfeiting. The report covers a geographical analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American anti-counterfeit packaging market holds a major market share among the other regions. This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) in China, including the following market information: China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) companies in 2020 (%) The
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Avery Dennison, Sun Chemical, Zebra Technologies, DNP, NHK SPRING, Flint Group, Toppan, 3M, Essentra, DuPont, Leonhard Kurz, OpSec Security, Shiner International, Taibao Group, Invengo, De La Rue, Schreiner ProSecure, YPB Group, UPM Raflatac, Techsun, Impinj
TOC
1.1 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Overview
1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.4.1 Research Methodology
1.4.2 Research Process
1.4.3 Base Year 2 China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Overall Market Size
2.1 China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales: 2016-2027 3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Players in China Market
3.2 Top China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue by Companies
3.4 China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales by Companies
3.5 China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Manufacturers Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Players in China Market
3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Companies in China
3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Companies in China 4 Sights by Type
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Authentication Technology
4.1.3 Trace Technology
4.2 By Type – China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue, 2016-2021
4.2.2 By Type – China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue, 2022-2027
4.2.3 By Type – China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027
4.3 By Type – China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, 2016-2021
4.3.2 By Type – China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, 2022-2027
4.3.3 By Type – China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales Market Share, 2016-2027
4.4 By Type – China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027 5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Size, 2021 & 2027
5.1.2 Dairy Products
5.1.3 Convenience Food
5.1.4 Bakery Products
5.1.5 Meat Products
5.1.6 Seafood
5.1.7 Others
5.2 By Application – China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue, 2016-2021
5.2.2 By Application – China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue, 2022-2027
5.2.3 By Application – China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027
5.3 By Application – China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, 2016-2021
5.3.2 By Application – China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales, 2022-2027
5.3.3 By Application – China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales Market Share, 2016-2027
5.4 By Application – China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027 6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Avery Dennison
6.1.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information
6.1.2 Avery Dennison Overview
6.1.3 Avery Dennison Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.1.4 Avery Dennison Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Description
6.1.5 Avery Dennison Recent Developments
6.2 Sun Chemical
6.2.1 Sun Chemical Corporation Information
6.2.2 Sun Chemical Overview
6.2.3 Sun Chemical Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.2.4 Sun Chemical Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Description
6.2.5 Sun Chemical Recent Developments
6.3 Zebra Technologies
6.3.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation Information
6.3.2 Zebra Technologies Overview
6.3.3 Zebra Technologies Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.3.4 Zebra Technologies Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Description
6.3.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Developments
6.4 DNP
6.4.1 DNP Corporation Information
6.4.2 DNP Overview
6.4.3 DNP Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.4.4 DNP Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Description
6.4.5 DNP Recent Developments
6.5 NHK SPRING
6.5.1 NHK SPRING Corporation Information
6.5.2 NHK SPRING Overview
6.5.3 NHK SPRING Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.5.4 NHK SPRING Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Description
6.5.5 NHK SPRING Recent Developments
6.6 Flint Group
6.6.1 Flint Group Corporation Information
6.6.2 Flint Group Overview
6.6.3 Flint Group Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.6.4 Flint Group Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Description
6.6.5 Flint Group Recent Developments
6.7 Toppan
6.7.1 Toppan Corporation Information
6.7.2 Toppan Overview
6.7.3 Toppan Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.7.4 Toppan Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Description
6.7.5 Toppan Recent Developments
6.8 3M
6.8.1 3M Corporation Information
6.8.2 3M Overview
6.8.3 3M Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.8.4 3M Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Description
6.8.5 3M Recent Developments
6.9 Essentra
6.9.1 Essentra Corporation Information
6.9.2 Essentra Overview
6.9.3 Essentra Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.9.4 Essentra Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Description
6.9.5 Essentra Recent Developments
6.10 DuPont
6.10.1 DuPont Corporation Information
6.10.2 DuPont Overview
6.10.3 DuPont Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.10.4 DuPont Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Description
6.10.5 DuPont Recent Developments
6.11 Leonhard Kurz
6.11.1 Leonhard Kurz Corporation Information
6.11.2 Leonhard Kurz Overview
6.11.3 Leonhard Kurz Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.11.4 Leonhard Kurz Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Description
6.11.5 Leonhard Kurz Recent Developments
6.12 OpSec Security
6.12.1 OpSec Security Corporation Information
6.12.2 OpSec Security Overview
6.12.3 OpSec Security Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.12.4 OpSec Security Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Description
6.12.5 OpSec Security Recent Developments
6.13 Shiner International
6.13.1 Shiner International Corporation Information
6.13.2 Shiner International Overview
6.13.3 Shiner International Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.13.4 Shiner International Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Description
6.13.5 Shiner International Recent Developments
6.14 Taibao Group
6.14.1 Taibao Group Corporation Information
6.14.2 Taibao Group Overview
6.14.3 Taibao Group Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.14.4 Taibao Group Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Description
6.14.5 Taibao Group Recent Developments
6.15 Invengo
6.15.1 Invengo Corporation Information
6.15.2 Invengo Overview
6.15.3 Invengo Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.15.4 Invengo Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Description
6.15.5 Invengo Recent Developments
6.16 De La Rue
6.16.1 De La Rue Corporation Information
6.16.2 De La Rue Overview
6.16.3 De La Rue Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.16.4 De La Rue Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Description
6.16.5 De La Rue Recent Developments
6.17 Schreiner ProSecure
6.17.1 Schreiner ProSecure Corporation Information
6.17.2 Schreiner ProSecure Overview
6.17.3 Schreiner ProSecure Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.17.4 Schreiner ProSecure Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Description
6.17.5 Schreiner ProSecure Recent Developments
6.18 YPB Group
6.18.1 YPB Group Corporation Information
6.18.2 YPB Group Overview
6.18.3 YPB Group Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.18.4 YPB Group Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Description
6.18.5 YPB Group Recent Developments
6.19 UPM Raflatac
6.19.1 UPM Raflatac Corporation Information
6.19.2 UPM Raflatac Overview
6.19.3 UPM Raflatac Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.19.4 UPM Raflatac Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Description
6.19.5 UPM Raflatac Recent Developments
6.20 Techsun
6.20.1 Techsun Corporation Information
6.20.2 Techsun Overview
6.20.3 Techsun Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.20.4 Techsun Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Description
6.20.5 Techsun Recent Developments
6.21 Impinj
6.21.1 Impinj Corporation Information
6.21.2 Impinj Overview
6.21.3 Impinj Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.21.4 Impinj Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Product Description
6.21.5 Impinj Recent Developments 7 China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Production Capacity, Analysis
7.1 China Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Production Capacity, 2016-2027
7.2 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in China Market 8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.2 Market Drivers
8.3 Market Restraints 9 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Supply Chain Analysis
9.1 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Industry Value Chain
9.2 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Upstream Market
9.3 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Downstream and Clients
9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
9.4.1 Marketing Channels
9.4.2 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Distributors and Sales Agents in China Market 10 Conclusion 11 Appendix
11.1 Note
11.2 Examples of Clients
11.3 Author Details
11.4 Disclaimer
“