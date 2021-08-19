Global China Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast 2027| ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser AG

Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).

In the short term, midstream companies are minimally impacted due to low energy prices and a decline in the price of oil. Since contracts in the oil and gas industry are fee-based, most contracts are finalized at fixed rates and contain minimum volume commitments or guarantees of minimum ROI. The augmented implementation of automation solutions, such as SCADA and DCS, to overcome issues like the unstable flow of fluids in pipelines and risers in the midstream infrastructure will lead to the growth of this market over the next four years. Another trend influencing this market’s growth is the availability of automation solutions on the cloud. In the oil and gas sector, automation solutions are likely to be the next logical step in the evolution of automation technology. By shifting towards cloud-based environments, oil and gas companies can significantly reduce costs, achieve greater flexibility, and enhance functionality. A cloud-based platform shifts the task of maintaining data from the oil and gas service companies to the cloud service provider and eliminates the expenses incurred and problems related to the hardware layer of IT infrastructure for companies. This report contains market size and forecasts of Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas in China, including the following market information: China Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas companies in 2020 (%) The

This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.

In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:

ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser AG, Fanuc Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation

