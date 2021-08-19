Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Outlook by Trend, Regional Demand, Product, and Forecast Report 2021-2027 | BTR New Energy, Hitachi Chem, Shanshan Tech

“
The report titled Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
BTR New Energy, Hitachi Chem, Shanshan Tech, JFE Steel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chem, Nippon Carbon, Zichen Tech, Osaka Gas Chem, Kureha, Shenzhen Sinuo Industrial Development
Market Segmentation by Product:
Graphite Negative Material
Carbon Negative Material
Tin Base Negative Material
Other
Market Segmentation by Application:
Power Battery
3C Battery
Other
The Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Graphite Negative Material
1.2.3 Carbon Negative Material
1.2.4 Tin Base Negative Material
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Power Battery
1.3.3 3C Battery
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 BTR New Energy
12.1.1 BTR New Energy Corporation Information
12.1.2 BTR New Energy Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 BTR New Energy Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 BTR New Energy Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Products Offered
12.1.5 BTR New Energy Recent Development
12.2 Hitachi Chem
12.2.1 Hitachi Chem Corporation Information
12.2.2 Hitachi Chem Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Hitachi Chem Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Hitachi Chem Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Products Offered
12.2.5 Hitachi Chem Recent Development
12.3 Shanshan Tech
12.3.1 Shanshan Tech Corporation Information
12.3.2 Shanshan Tech Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Shanshan Tech Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Shanshan Tech Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Products Offered
12.3.5 Shanshan Tech Recent Development
12.4 JFE Steel Corporation
12.4.1 JFE Steel Corporation Corporation Information
12.4.2 JFE Steel Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 JFE Steel Corporation Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 JFE Steel Corporation Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Products Offered
12.4.5 JFE Steel Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Mitsubishi Chem
12.5.1 Mitsubishi Chem Corporation Information
12.5.2 Mitsubishi Chem Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mitsubishi Chem Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Mitsubishi Chem Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Products Offered
12.5.5 Mitsubishi Chem Recent Development
12.6 Nippon Carbon
12.6.1 Nippon Carbon Corporation Information
12.6.2 Nippon Carbon Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Nippon Carbon Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Nippon Carbon Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Products Offered
12.6.5 Nippon Carbon Recent Development
12.7 Zichen Tech
12.7.1 Zichen Tech Corporation Information
12.7.2 Zichen Tech Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Zichen Tech Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Zichen Tech Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Products Offered
12.7.5 Zichen Tech Recent Development
12.8 Osaka Gas Chem
12.8.1 Osaka Gas Chem Corporation Information
12.8.2 Osaka Gas Chem Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Osaka Gas Chem Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Osaka Gas Chem Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Products Offered
12.8.5 Osaka Gas Chem Recent Development
12.9 Kureha
12.9.1 Kureha Corporation Information
12.9.2 Kureha Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Kureha Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Kureha Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Products Offered
12.9.5 Kureha Recent Development
12.10 Shenzhen Sinuo Industrial Development
12.10.1 Shenzhen Sinuo Industrial Development Corporation Information
12.10.2 Shenzhen Sinuo Industrial Development Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Shenzhen Sinuo Industrial Development Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Shenzhen Sinuo Industrial Development Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Products Offered
12.10.5 Shenzhen Sinuo Industrial Development Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Industry Trends
13.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Drivers
13.3 Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Challenges
13.4 Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Negative Electrode Material Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
