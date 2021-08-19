Electric Steel Market Share by Product, Type, Application, Region and Forecasts Analysis 2027 | Baowu, ArcelorMittal, JFE Steel

“

The report titled Global Electric Steel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electric Steel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electric Steel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electric Steel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric Steel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric Steel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Steel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Steel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Steel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Steel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Steel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Steel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Baowu, ArcelorMittal, JFE Steel, Shougang, TISCO, NSSMC, NLMK Group, AK Steel, ThyssenKrupp, Ansteel, Masteel, Posco, Cogent(Tata Steel), Voestalpine, Benxi Steel, APERAM, Nucor, ATI, Stalprodukt S.A., CSC

Market Segmentation by Product:

Improved Carbon Structural Steel

Tool Steel

Alloy Steel

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial

Aerospace and Defence

Municipal Infrastructure

Others



The Electric Steel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Steel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Steel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Steel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Steel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Steel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Steel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Steel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Steel Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Improved Carbon Structural Steel

1.2.3 Tool Steel

1.2.4 Alloy Steel

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Aerospace and Defence

1.3.4 Municipal Infrastructure

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Steel Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electric Steel Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Electric Steel Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Electric Steel, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Electric Steel Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Electric Steel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Electric Steel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Electric Steel Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Electric Steel Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Electric Steel Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Electric Steel Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Electric Steel Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Electric Steel Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Electric Steel Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Electric Steel Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Electric Steel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Electric Steel Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Electric Steel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Electric Steel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Steel Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Electric Steel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Electric Steel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Electric Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Electric Steel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Electric Steel Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric Steel Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Electric Steel Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Electric Steel Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Electric Steel Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Electric Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Electric Steel Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Electric Steel Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electric Steel Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Electric Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Electric Steel Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Electric Steel Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric Steel Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Electric Steel Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Electric Steel Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Electric Steel Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Electric Steel Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electric Steel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Electric Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Electric Steel Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Electric Steel Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Electric Steel Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Electric Steel Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Electric Steel Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Electric Steel Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Electric Steel Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Electric Steel Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Electric Steel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Electric Steel Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Electric Steel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Electric Steel Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Electric Steel Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Electric Steel Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Electric Steel Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Electric Steel Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Electric Steel Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Electric Steel Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Electric Steel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Electric Steel Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Electric Steel Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Electric Steel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Electric Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Electric Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Electric Steel Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Electric Steel Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Electric Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Electric Steel Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Steel Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Steel Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Electric Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Electric Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Electric Steel Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Electric Steel Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electric Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Electric Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Electric Steel Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Electric Steel Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Steel Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Steel Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Baowu

12.1.1 Baowu Corporation Information

12.1.2 Baowu Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Baowu Electric Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Baowu Electric Steel Products Offered

12.1.5 Baowu Recent Development

12.2 ArcelorMittal

12.2.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

12.2.2 ArcelorMittal Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 ArcelorMittal Electric Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ArcelorMittal Electric Steel Products Offered

12.2.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development

12.3 JFE Steel

12.3.1 JFE Steel Corporation Information

12.3.2 JFE Steel Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 JFE Steel Electric Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 JFE Steel Electric Steel Products Offered

12.3.5 JFE Steel Recent Development

12.4 Shougang

12.4.1 Shougang Corporation Information

12.4.2 Shougang Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Shougang Electric Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Shougang Electric Steel Products Offered

12.4.5 Shougang Recent Development

12.5 TISCO

12.5.1 TISCO Corporation Information

12.5.2 TISCO Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 TISCO Electric Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 TISCO Electric Steel Products Offered

12.5.5 TISCO Recent Development

12.6 NSSMC

12.6.1 NSSMC Corporation Information

12.6.2 NSSMC Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 NSSMC Electric Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 NSSMC Electric Steel Products Offered

12.6.5 NSSMC Recent Development

12.7 NLMK Group

12.7.1 NLMK Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 NLMK Group Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 NLMK Group Electric Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 NLMK Group Electric Steel Products Offered

12.7.5 NLMK Group Recent Development

12.8 AK Steel

12.8.1 AK Steel Corporation Information

12.8.2 AK Steel Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 AK Steel Electric Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 AK Steel Electric Steel Products Offered

12.8.5 AK Steel Recent Development

12.9 ThyssenKrupp

12.9.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information

12.9.2 ThyssenKrupp Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 ThyssenKrupp Electric Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ThyssenKrupp Electric Steel Products Offered

12.9.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Development

12.10 Ansteel

12.10.1 Ansteel Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ansteel Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Ansteel Electric Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Ansteel Electric Steel Products Offered

12.10.5 Ansteel Recent Development

12.12 Posco

12.12.1 Posco Corporation Information

12.12.2 Posco Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Posco Electric Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Posco Products Offered

12.12.5 Posco Recent Development

12.13 Cogent(Tata Steel)

12.13.1 Cogent(Tata Steel) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Cogent(Tata Steel) Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Cogent(Tata Steel) Electric Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Cogent(Tata Steel) Products Offered

12.13.5 Cogent(Tata Steel) Recent Development

12.14 Voestalpine

12.14.1 Voestalpine Corporation Information

12.14.2 Voestalpine Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Voestalpine Electric Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Voestalpine Products Offered

12.14.5 Voestalpine Recent Development

12.15 Benxi Steel

12.15.1 Benxi Steel Corporation Information

12.15.2 Benxi Steel Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Benxi Steel Electric Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Benxi Steel Products Offered

12.15.5 Benxi Steel Recent Development

12.16 APERAM

12.16.1 APERAM Corporation Information

12.16.2 APERAM Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 APERAM Electric Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 APERAM Products Offered

12.16.5 APERAM Recent Development

12.17 Nucor

12.17.1 Nucor Corporation Information

12.17.2 Nucor Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Nucor Electric Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Nucor Products Offered

12.17.5 Nucor Recent Development

12.18 ATI

12.18.1 ATI Corporation Information

12.18.2 ATI Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 ATI Electric Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 ATI Products Offered

12.18.5 ATI Recent Development

12.19 Stalprodukt S.A.

12.19.1 Stalprodukt S.A. Corporation Information

12.19.2 Stalprodukt S.A. Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Stalprodukt S.A. Electric Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Stalprodukt S.A. Products Offered

12.19.5 Stalprodukt S.A. Recent Development

12.20 CSC

12.20.1 CSC Corporation Information

12.20.2 CSC Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 CSC Electric Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 CSC Products Offered

12.20.5 CSC Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Electric Steel Industry Trends

13.2 Electric Steel Market Drivers

13.3 Electric Steel Market Challenges

13.4 Electric Steel Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Electric Steel Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

