Regulations and incentives are needed to reduce crashes and debris, according to space executives

Executives said that without universally approved norms and incentives to maintain space as a sustainable environment, safe satellite deployment by governments and commercial firms would become increasingly challenging. According to Jennifer Warren, who serves as the vice president in charge of the civil and regulatory activities at Lockheed Martin, current efforts to define “norms of behavior” for safe space activities are scattered and poorly integrated.

Warren said that while space sustainability is a common goal of many countries, “achieving and sustaining it demands a level of international coordination and partnership that we’re still aspiring to,” at an online session organized

This report was originally published on this blog