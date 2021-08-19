Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Beneteau, LaserPerformance, Ovington Boats

“

The report titled Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Beneteau, LaserPerformance, Ovington Boats, Erplast, Far East Boats, Hartley Boats, Melges Boat Works, MacKay Boats, Devoti Sailing, Walker Bay, C.N.A. Cantiere Nautico, Petticrows, TOPPER Sailboats

Market Segmentation by Product:

Catboat

Asymmetric Spinnaker

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Regatta

Recreational

Instructional



The Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Catboat

1.2.3 Asymmetric Spinnaker

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Regatta

1.3.3 Recreational

1.3.4 Instructional

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Beneteau

12.1.1 Beneteau Corporation Information

12.1.2 Beneteau Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Beneteau Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Beneteau Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Products Offered

12.1.5 Beneteau Recent Development

12.2 LaserPerformance

12.2.1 LaserPerformance Corporation Information

12.2.2 LaserPerformance Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 LaserPerformance Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 LaserPerformance Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Products Offered

12.2.5 LaserPerformance Recent Development

12.3 Ovington Boats

12.3.1 Ovington Boats Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ovington Boats Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Ovington Boats Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Ovington Boats Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Products Offered

12.3.5 Ovington Boats Recent Development

12.4 Erplast

12.4.1 Erplast Corporation Information

12.4.2 Erplast Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Erplast Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Erplast Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Products Offered

12.4.5 Erplast Recent Development

12.5 Far East Boats

12.5.1 Far East Boats Corporation Information

12.5.2 Far East Boats Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Far East Boats Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Far East Boats Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Products Offered

12.5.5 Far East Boats Recent Development

12.6 Hartley Boats

12.6.1 Hartley Boats Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hartley Boats Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Hartley Boats Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hartley Boats Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Products Offered

12.6.5 Hartley Boats Recent Development

12.7 Melges Boat Works

12.7.1 Melges Boat Works Corporation Information

12.7.2 Melges Boat Works Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Melges Boat Works Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Melges Boat Works Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Products Offered

12.7.5 Melges Boat Works Recent Development

12.8 MacKay Boats

12.8.1 MacKay Boats Corporation Information

12.8.2 MacKay Boats Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 MacKay Boats Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 MacKay Boats Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Products Offered

12.8.5 MacKay Boats Recent Development

12.9 Devoti Sailing

12.9.1 Devoti Sailing Corporation Information

12.9.2 Devoti Sailing Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Devoti Sailing Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Devoti Sailing Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Products Offered

12.9.5 Devoti Sailing Recent Development

12.10 Walker Bay

12.10.1 Walker Bay Corporation Information

12.10.2 Walker Bay Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Walker Bay Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Walker Bay Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Products Offered

12.10.5 Walker Bay Recent Development

12.12 Petticrows

12.12.1 Petticrows Corporation Information

12.12.2 Petticrows Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Petticrows Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Petticrows Products Offered

12.12.5 Petticrows Recent Development

12.13 TOPPER Sailboats

12.13.1 TOPPER Sailboats Corporation Information

12.13.2 TOPPER Sailboats Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 TOPPER Sailboats Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 TOPPER Sailboats Products Offered

12.13.5 TOPPER Sailboats Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Industry Trends

13.2 Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Drivers

13.3 Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Challenges

13.4 Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Single-Handed Sailing Dinghy Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

