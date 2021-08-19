China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends By 2027 | ABB Group, Schneider Electric SE, S&C Electric Company

Complete study of the global China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
, 2020 (%), Software, Service China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market,
Segment by Application
An advanced distribution management system (ADMS) is the software platform that supports the full suite of distribution management and optimization. An ADMS includes functions that automate outage restoration and optimize the performance of the distribution grid. ADMS functions being developed for electric utilities include fault location, isolation and restoration; volt/volt-ampere reactive optimization; conservation through voltage reduction; peak demand management; and support for microgrids and electric vehicles. This report contains market size and forecasts of Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) in China, including the following market information: China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) companies in 2020 (%) The
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
ABB Group, Schneider Electric SE, S&C Electric Company, General Electric Company, Oracle Corporation, Indra Sistemas, Survalent Technology, Capgemini Consulting, Siemens SE, Advanced Control Systems, Open Systems International, ETAP, American Electric Power (AEP), Cisco Systems
TOC
1.1 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Overview
1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.4.1 Research Methodology
1.4.2 Research Process
1.4.3 Base Year 2 China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Overall Market Size
2.1 China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints 3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Players in China Market
3.2 Top China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.5 Companies Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Players in China Market
3.6.1 List of Tier 1 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Companies in China
3.6.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Companies in China 4 Sights by Type
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Software
4.1.3 Service
4.2 By Type – China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue, 2016-2021
4.2.2 By Type – China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue, 2022-2027
4.2.3 By Type – China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027 5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Size, 2021 & 2027
5.1.2 Energy and Utilities
5.1.3 IT and Telecommunications
5.1.4 Manufacturing
5.1.5 Defense and Government
5.1.6 Infrastructure
5.1.7 Healthcare
5.1.8 Transportation and Logistics
5.1.9 Others
5.2 By Application – China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue, 2016-2021
5.2.2 By Application – China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue, 2022-2027
5.2.3 By Application – China Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027 6 Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Companies Profiles
6.1 ABB Group
6.1.1 ABB Group Company Details
6.1.2 ABB Group Business Overview
6.1.3 ABB Group Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
6.1.4 ABB Group Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.1.5 ABB Group Recent Developments
6.2 Schneider Electric SE
6.2.1 Schneider Electric SE Company Details
6.2.2 Schneider Electric SE Business Overview
6.2.3 Schneider Electric SE Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
6.2.4 Schneider Electric SE Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.2.5 Schneider Electric SE Recent Developments
6.3 S&C Electric Company
6.3.1 S&C Electric Company Company Details
6.3.2 S&C Electric Company Business Overview
6.3.3 S&C Electric Company Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
6.3.4 S&C Electric Company Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.3.5 S&C Electric Company Recent Developments
6.4 General Electric Company
6.4.1 General Electric Company Company Details
6.4.2 General Electric Company Business Overview
6.4.3 General Electric Company Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
6.4.4 General Electric Company Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.4.5 General Electric Company Recent Developments
6.5 Oracle Corporation
6.5.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
6.5.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview
6.5.3 Oracle Corporation Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
6.5.4 Oracle Corporation Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.5.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Developments
6.6 Indra Sistemas
6.6.1 Indra Sistemas Company Details
6.6.2 Indra Sistemas Business Overview
6.6.3 Indra Sistemas Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
6.6.4 Indra Sistemas Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.6.5 Indra Sistemas Recent Developments
6.7 Survalent Technology
6.7.1 Survalent Technology Company Details
6.7.2 Survalent Technology Business Overview
6.7.3 Survalent Technology Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
6.7.4 Survalent Technology Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.7.5 Survalent Technology Recent Developments
6.8 Capgemini Consulting
6.8.1 Capgemini Consulting Company Details
6.8.2 Capgemini Consulting Business Overview
6.8.3 Capgemini Consulting Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
6.8.4 Capgemini Consulting Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.8.5 Capgemini Consulting Recent Developments
6.9 Siemens SE
6.9.1 Siemens SE Company Details
6.9.2 Siemens SE Business Overview
6.9.3 Siemens SE Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
6.9.4 Siemens SE Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.9.5 Siemens SE Recent Developments
6.10 Advanced Control Systems
6.10.1 Advanced Control Systems Company Details
6.10.2 Advanced Control Systems Business Overview
6.10.3 Advanced Control Systems Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
6.10.4 Advanced Control Systems Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.10.5 Advanced Control Systems Recent Developments
6.11 Open Systems International
6.11.1 Open Systems International Company Details
6.11.2 Open Systems International Business Overview
6.11.3 Open Systems International Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
6.11.4 Open Systems International Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.11.5 Open Systems International Recent Developments
6.12 ETAP
6.12.1 ETAP Company Details
6.12.2 ETAP Business Overview
6.12.3 ETAP Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
6.12.4 ETAP Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.12.5 ETAP Recent Developments
6.13 American Electric Power (AEP)
6.13.1 American Electric Power (AEP) Company Details
6.13.2 American Electric Power (AEP) Business Overview
6.13.3 American Electric Power (AEP) Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
6.13.4 American Electric Power (AEP) Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.13.5 American Electric Power (AEP) Recent Developments
6.14 Cisco Systems
6.14.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
6.14.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview
6.14.3 Cisco Systems Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Introduction
6.14.4 Cisco Systems Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)
6.14.5 Cisco Systems Recent Developments 7 Conclusion 8 Appendix
8.1 Note
8.2 Examples of Clients
8.3 Author Details
8.4 Disclaimer
