China’s ban on bitcoin mining is a “game changer” for electric vehicle uptake

Guizhou province became the country’s first to use its freed-up power capacity to pursue a climate-conscious agenda, following Beijing’s onslaught on the energy-sapping Bitcoin (BTC) mining. In 2021, the hydroelectric-rich southern province plans to construct a minimum of 4,500 electric vehicle charge stations. In 2022, the number will increase to 5,000, and in the following year, to 5,500. According to the South China Morning Post, Beijing’s push on miners of Bitcoin has freed up more than 50 terawatt-hours of electricity, enough to power an industrialized city of 1 million people for 33 years or to charge 10 million Tesla Model 3s every year.

