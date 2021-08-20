New Zealand and LeoLabs have signed a multi-year agreement for the development of a space regulatory platform

LeoLabs and The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) collaborate to create a cloud-based software platform for tracking space activity. The multi-year agreement was announced on August 5 by New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which stated that it would result in “the world’s most sophisticated Space Regulatory and Sustainability Platform.”

In 2019, LeoLabs, which is a Silicon Valley firm focusing on monitoring events in low Earth orbit (LEO), began working with the NZSA on the platform. LeoLabs and NZSA have progressed from a prototype infrastructure that detects objects in the low Earth orbit and guarantees satellite operators follow obligations made

