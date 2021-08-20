Bezos is the first person to fly on the New Shepard with a crew

On July 20, Blue Origin launched its first crewed New Shepard mission, bringing founder of the company Jeff Bezos and three other individuals into space. On the NS-16 mission, New Shepard launched from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in West Texas at 9:12 a.m. Eastern. RSS First Step, the crew capsule, detached from its launcher and climbed to a safe elevation of 107 kilometers before dropping under parachute to a touchdown 10 minutes & 10 seconds after liftoff. About seven and a half minutes after liftoff, the rocket made a powered landing.

