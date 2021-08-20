Britney Spears’ Father Will Stop Collecting $16000 A Month

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has renounced legal guardianship of the singer after 13 years. With this decision, the parent not only abandons the tasks of supervising the estate of Britney Spears but will also stop earning $ 16,000 per month (more than 13,400 euros).

Since in 2008 he assumed the management of the assets of almost 60 million dollars (51.1 million euros) of his daughter -the artist has 56.5 million dollars (48.1 million euros) invested in various accounts, businesses and real estate, while the rest is in cash-, according to estimates by Forbes magazine, Jaime Spears has collected at

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/

This report was originally published on this blog