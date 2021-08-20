As producers seek finance, new details about a Russian “movie in space” surface

New details have surfaced regarding the Russian film “The Challenge,” which will be shot in part aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in October. Konstantin Ernst, Executive producer of the Television station First Channel as well as Klim Shipenko, director, who intends to travel to ISS, shared new details about the production logistics and script during the latest financing pitch to the Russian Federal Fund for Social and Economic Support of Domestic Cinematography.

The plot surrounds a cosmonaut who had a heart collapse during a spacewalk and, while he survives, will need surgery to guarantee he can manage the Soyuz’s return to Earth.

