For the City of Los Angeles’ aim of 100 percent renewable energy, councilmen are calling for equal hiring

On August 4, a City Council resolution was introduced to require the Department of Water and Power of the Los Angeles to develop an equitable hiring plan as part of its efforts to achieve 100 percent renewable energy. Councilmen Mitch O’Farrell and Paul Krekorian introduced the resolution on April 6. They also introduced a motion on 6 April to get the city to 100 percent sustainable energy by 2035, ten years earlier than the existing objective. T the Energy, Climate Change, Environmental Justice, and River Committee will consider the move.

“Another summer of drought and wildfires serves as a sharp reminder that the

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/

This report was originally published on this blog