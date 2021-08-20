MPs argue that charging fees for electric vehicles must be reasonable

MPs have stated that people must be safeguarded from high charging fees for public electric vehicles. It is much less expensive to charge an electric vehicle at home than to use public charging stations. According to the Transport Select Committee, this could strain those who are less capable of affording it. According to the MPs, the government should also make charging infrastructure more accessible and reliable and ensure that residents in rural regions have equal access. By 2030, the UK intends to ban the purchase of new diesel and petrol cars, as well as hybrids. That means that by 2050,

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/

This report was originally published on this blog