Benign prostatic hyperplasia Market Insights and Treatment Market by DelveInsight

The Benign prostatic hyperplasia market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia Overview

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a noncancerous condition in men in which the prostate gland is enlarged. BPH is also called benign prostatic hypertrophy or benign prostatic obstruction. The prostate goes through two main growth periods as a man ages. The first occurs early in puberty when the prostate doubles in size. The second phase of growth begins around age 25 and continues during most of a man’s life. BPH often occurs with the second growth phase.

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of key players of the report

Abbott Laboratories

Pfizer

And many others

Benign prostatic hyperplasia Cause

The cause of BPH is not well understood; however, it is most common in old men. As BPH does not develop in men whose testicles were removed before puberty, some researchers believe factors related to aging and the testicles are the underlying causes.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia Diagnosis

The diagnosis of BPH can be made by examining personal or family history, physical examination and medical tests. The American Urological Association (AUA) has built a BPH Symptom Score Index. It’s a series of questions about how often urinary symptoms happen. The score rates BPH from mild to severe.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia Treatment

The treatment of BPH includes lifestyle changes, medications, minimally invasive procedures, and surgery. The tests for BPH include cystoscopy, post-void residual volume, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test, ultrasound, urine test, uroflowmetry, urodynamic pressure, or Urinary blood test.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia Market Insights

The treatment of BPH includes watchful waiting, medical therapies, minimally invasive surgery, and surgery. Watchful waiting is the recommended strategy for patients with BPH who have mild symptoms and for those with moderate-to-severe symptoms who are not bothered by their symptoms and are not experiencing complications of BPH.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) market

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH): Market Overview at a Glance Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH): Disease Background and Overview Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH): Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers

Benign prostatic hyperplasia Market Report Highlights

In the coming years, Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH)

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

