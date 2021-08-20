Non Destructive Testing Inspection Market 2021-2026: Strategies To Boost Growth, Size, Key Findings, Share, and Forecasts

As per new industry report by IMARC Group, titled “Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global non-destructive testing and inspection market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global non-destructive testing and inspection market to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026.

Non-destructive Testing (NDT) and inspection refers to a quality assurance management software utilized to inspect the properties of a material, component, and structure in a safe, reliable, and cost-effective way. It relies on various non-invasive inspection (NDI) procedures that are performed during or after a manufacturing process. Non-destructive testing and inspection is regulated by several codes and standards, fixed by numerous industries depending on their requirements. The software is commonly deployed across various sectors, such as oil and gas, construction, chemical, aerospace, automotive, defense, etc., to detect flaws, reduce chances of failures and improve reliability.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Trends:

The increasing number of construction activities, along with the significant growth in the power generation sector, is primarily driving the non-destructive testing and inspection market across the globe. Apart from this, the implementation of stringent regulations by various government bodies regarding product standardization and quality assurance is further propelling market growth. Additionally, continuous advancements in robotic technologies and the growing penetration of automated manufacturing processes are also bolstering the global market. Besides this, the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities to launch cost-effective pedestal and modular NDT robots are expected to fuel the non-destructive testing and inspection market over the forecasted period.

Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Some of the top key players in the market are:

Ashtead Technology Ltd.

Bosello High Technology (Carl Zeiss AG)

Fischer Technology Inc.

Magnaflux GmbH (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

MISTRAS Group Inc.

NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG (Eddyfi NDT Inc.)

Nikon Metrology NV

Olympus Corporation

Sonatest NDA Limited

T.D. Williamson Inc.

YXLON International (Comet Holding AG)

Zetec Inc. (Roper Technologies Inc.),

Breakup by Technique:

Visual Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Eddy-Current Testing

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiographic Testing

Acoustic Emission Testing

Others

Breakup by Method:

Visual Inspection

Surface Inspection

Volumetric Inspection

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Aerospace

Public Infrastructure

Automotive

Power Generation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

