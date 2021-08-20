Laparotomy Sponges Market: Industry Growth, Share, Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast Analysis 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Laparotomy Sponges Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global laparotomy sponges market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global laparotomy sponges market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

A laparotomy sponges, also known as an absorbent pad, is a rectangular pad composed of several layers of gauze. It is used for absorbing viscera during laparotomy or surgery due to medical conditions, such as internal abdominal bleeding, bowel obstruction or perforation, pancreatitis, or in the cases of cesarean deliveries. Generally, laparotomy sponges are made from sterilized cotton, rayon or rayon–polypropylene, and nylon–polyester composite towels. They help in the maximum absorption of body fluids around the surgical site while providing a clear view of the organs being operated. Besides this, these sponges ensure balanced moisture retention while maintaining sterilized hygiene.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Laparotomy Sponges Market Trends:

The increasing number of laparotomy surgeries, along with the expanding geriatric population, the availability of advanced medical procedures, and improving health awareness among individuals, is one of the major factors driving the market growth. The rising prevalence of diseases, including hernia, appendicitis, peptic ulcer disease and colon cancer, among the elderly population, has escalated the rate of abdominal surgeries.

Furthermore, rising awareness of the lower risks and early recovery associated with cesarean-based deliveries has also catalyzed the demand for laparotomy sponges. Apart from this, the growing incidences of retained surgical items (RSI) inside the body, coupled with various technological advancements, have led to the introduction of X-ray and barcode-detection-based sponges. In addition to this, various governmental initiatives, such as the ‘No Things Left Behind’ project by the Government of the US, are being introduced for creating awareness toward RSI. Moreover, rapid urbanization, coupled with the rising per capita income in countries such as India, Vietnam, and Indonesia, has led to the establishment of several hospitals and surgery centers. As a result, open abdominal surgeries have become more accessible to patients in these regions, which in turn is catalyzing market growth.

Global Laparotomy Sponges Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Medtronic plc

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences

Medical Action Industries

AdvaCare Pharma

Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Dynarex Corporation

DeRoyal Industries

BSN Medical GmbH

Dukal Corporation

Stryker Corporation.

Market Breakup by Technology:

Radiopaque

Traditional

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

Market Breakup by Sterility:

Sterile Laparotomy Sponges

Non-Sterile Laparotomy Sponges

Market Breakup by Procedure:

Pre-Washed Laparotomy Sponge

Non-Washed Laparotomy Sponge

Market Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Multispecialty Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

