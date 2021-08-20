Deep Brain Stimulation Market 2021-2026: Industry Size with Opportunities by Leading Players, Share, Trends, and Forecasts

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Deep Brain Stimulation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global deep brain stimulation market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global deep brain stimulation (DBS) market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) refers to a neurosurgical procedure, which involves implanting a medical device called a neurostimulator that sends continuous electrical impulses to specific areas of the brain. The electrodes regulate abnormal impulses and evoke control over the neural activity within the region. It is considered a safe and effective method for treating numerous health conditions, including epilepsy, dystonia, essential tremor, Parkinson’s disease (PD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Apart from this, it is also utilized in the treatment of dementia, addiction, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, depression, stroke recovery and traumatic brain injury.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market Trends:

Rising incidences of motor and neurological disorders, along with a lack of permanent treatment for neurological conditions such as PD, is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. A rise in the prevalence of stress and depression across the globe is another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, enhanced research and development (R&D) activities in the medical sector to develop innovative technologies are also providing a stimulus to the market growth. For instance, the advent of neurostimulators capable of delivering bilateral stimulation with a single device is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors contributing to the market growth include increasing geriatric population and rising awareness among the masses regarding the benefits of such procedures.

Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Some of the top Key players in the Deep Brain Stimulation Market include:

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Medtronic plc. (MDT) St. Jude Medical, Inc. (STJ) Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA Beijing Pins Medical Co., Ltd. NeuroPace, Inc. NeuroSigma Inc (NSIG)

Market Breakup by Stimulation Type:

Subthalamic DBS Globus Pallidus DBS Thalamic DBS Pedunculopontine Nucleus DBS

Market Breakup by Product:

Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulator Dual-Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

Market Breakup by Application:

Parkinson’s Disease (PD) Epilepsy Dystonia Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Neurological Centers Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020) Market Outlook (2021- 2026) Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

