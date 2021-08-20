Smartphone Audio Codecs Market: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Top Manufacturers, and Forecast by Regions till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smartphone Audio Codecs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global smartphone audio codecs market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smartphone audio codecs market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.

A smartphone audio codec assists in the compression and decompression of a digital audio data stream. It can be both an electronic device that features an analog-to-digital converter (ADC) and a digital-to-analog converter (DAC) used in sound cards to support audio in and audio out functions, or computer-based software that compresses or decompresses digital audio data as per the media audio coding format. A smartphone audio codec minimizes the number of bits of an audio file while retaining its accuracy and quality. This helps to reduce the need for storage space and bandwidth for transmission.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Trends:

The market is currently experiencing moderate growth on account of the growing popularity of music streaming services across the globe. Apart from this, boosting sales of smartphones and the rising mobile data traffic represents another factor influencing the demand for smartphone audio codecs positively.

Furthermore, the industry recently witnessed the launch of aptX technology that helps reduce the size of an audio file before transmission without affecting its overall sound quality. Moreover, with the increasing adoption of Bluetooth earphones and headphones, leading key players are investing in research and development (R&D) projects to offer innovative and advanced features in their products, such as noise cancellation, 3D sound processing, parametric equalizers and dynamic range control.

Global Smartphone Audio Codecs Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Ams AG

Analog Devices, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cirrus Logic Inc

CML Microcircuits (UK) Ltd.

DescriptionDialog Semiconductor PLC

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

STMicroelectronics International N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Market Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Mono Codecs

Stereo Codecs

Multi-channel Codecs

Software

Non-compression

Lossy Compression

Lossless Compression

Market Breakup by Converter Type:

Analog to Digital Converter

Digital to Analog Converter

Market Breakup by Application Type:

IOS

Android

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

