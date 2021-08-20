Biliary Atresia Overview, Treatment and Market Insights by DelveInsight

Biliary Atresia market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs and their market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Biliary Atresia market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Biliary Atresia symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Biliary Atresia Overview

Biliary atresia is a condition in infants in which the bile ducts—tubes inside and outside the liver—are scarred and blocked. Bile ducts carry bile from the liver to the gallbladder for storage, and to the first part of the small intestine, also called the duodenum, for use in digestion. In infants with biliary atresia, bile can’t flow into the intestine, so bile builds up in the liver and damages it. The damage leads to scarring, loss of liver tissue and function, and cirrhosis.

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of key players in the report

Odevixibat

Obeticholic Acid

And Many Others

Biliary Atresia Types

There are two types of biliary atresia, a fetal form, which develops during fetal life and is present at birth, and a more common perinatal form, which does not become evident until the second to fourth week of the infant’s life. Some children, particularly those with the fetal form of biliary atresia, have other birth defects in the heart, spleen, or intestines. Alternatively, Biliary Atresia can be classified as:

Biliary atresia without birth defects: In the most common type of biliary atresia, infants have no other major birth defects. Doctors may call this type of biliary atresia perinatal or isolated biliary atresia.

Biliary atresia with birth defects: Some infants have major birth defects—including problems with the heart, spleen, or intestines—along with biliary atresia.

Biliary Atresia Cause

The causes of biliary atresia are not completely understood. For some children, biliary atresia may occur because the bile ducts did not form properly during pregnancy. For other children with biliary atresia, the bile ducts may be damaged by the body’s immune system in response to a viral infection acquired after birth.

Biliary Atresia Complications

Complications of biliary atresia include failure to thrive and malnutrition, cirrhosis and related complications, and liver failure. Without treatment, infants with biliary atresia would develop cirrhosis within 6 months and liver failure within 1 year. By age 2, untreated infants would need a liver transplant to survive.

Biliary Atresia Treatment Market

No cure exists for biliary atresia, but the timely diagnosis and surgical intervention improves short- and long-term outcomes in most patients. Special attention to the nutritional needs and diet are essential for children with this disorder. Special supplements, formulas, and dietary restrictions may be necessary for affected infants.

Biliary Atresia Market Insights

Biliary atresia cannot be prevented as there still is no clear cause of the disease. Some complications of biliary atresia can be treated temporarily with medications and special diets; liquid vitamin supplements can be given orally to help lessen deficiencies. The preferred biliary atresia treatment is the Kasai procedure. Without surgery, biliary atresia can be fatal.

Biliary Atresia Market Forecast

There remains a large unmet need as currently there is no approved therapy for treating Biliary atresia. However, identifying the exact cause of biliary atresia can lead to earlier diagnostic screening tests and new treatment strategies.

Table of content

Key Insights Biliary Atresia: Market Overview at a Glance Executive summary Organizations Disease Overview: Biliary Atresia Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment and Management Unmet needs Emerging Therapies Biliary Atresia: 7 Major Market Analysis Market Drivers Market Barriers SWOT Analysis Case studies KOL Views Bibliography Appendix Report Methodology Disclaimer About DelveInsight

