Bowens Disease Market Insights and Treatment Market by DelveInsight

The Bowen’s Disease market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Bowen’s Disease market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Bowen’s Disease market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Bowen’s Disease treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Bowens Disease Overview

Bowen’s disease (BD) is rare and a very early form of skin cancer. Affected individuals develop a slow-growing, reddish scaly patch or plaque on the skin. Sun exposed areas of the skin are most often affected. Bowen disease only affects the outermost layer of the skin (epidermis). Lesions are usually not painful or may not be associated with any symptoms (asymptomatic).

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of key players of the report

Sirnaomics

And many others

Bowens Disease Cause

The exact cause of Bowen’s disease is unknown. Chronic sun exposure and aging are believed to be two major risk factors for developing the disorder. Individuals with fair skin and individuals who spend a lot of time outdoors in the sun are at a greater risk of developing Bowen’s disease. Individuals who take drugs to suppress the immune system (usually taken to treat an immune system disorder) are also at a greater risk than the general population of developing Bowen disease.

Bowens Disease Market Report

As per the National Organization for Rare Disorders, the exact incidence of Bowen’s disease in the general population is unknown. Bowen disease is most frequently diagnosed in Caucasian individuals over the age of 60, although can occur in individuals much younger. It is believed to occur more frequently in males than females.

Bowens Disease Etiology

Several etiological factors of Bowen’s disease have been reported, such as irradiation (ultraviolet irradiation, radiotherapy, photochemotherapy), carcinogens (eg, arsenic), immunosuppression (e.g., after organ transplantation, AIDS), viral (strong association of perianal and genital lesions with HPV; 47% of acral and 24% of nonacral extragenital BD contain HPV genome) and some others like chronic injury or dermatoses.

Bowens Disease Treatment Market

There is no specific, definitive treatment for Bowen’s disease. Several different therapies may be used all of which have excellent success rates. The specific treatment for an individual case depends upon numerous factors, such as the site of the body affected; the size, thickness and number of the lesion(s); the presence or absence of certain symptoms; an individual’s age and general health; and/or additional elements.

Bowens Disease Market Insights

The conventional treatment options (cryotherapy, curettage with cautery, excision, 5-Fluorouracil, radiotherapy, and laser) appear to have generally similar efficacy and recurrence rates with no single therapy being superior for all clinical situations. They all have their advantages and they all are connected with some certain side effects and adverse events (e.g., ulceration, infection, scarring and hypopigmentation after cryotherapy; toxicity of radiotherapy and prolonged healing depending on the used technique; “fragile scalp syndrome” with atrophic epidermis and erosions after extensive carbon dioxide laser; inflammation with erosion and ulceration during 5- FU).

Bowens Disease Market Forecast

Bowen’s disease occurs more often in elderly patients (with a higher risk of comorbidities) and is frequently located on body sites with poor wound healing. Therefore there is need for non-invasive/non-destructive but effective treatment options. The choice of treatment should be guided by efficacy, location and size of BD, number of lesions, availability of the therapy, the clinician’s expertise, patient factors (age, immune status, concomitant medication, comorbidities and compliance), cosmetic outcome and the patient’s preference.

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Bowen’s Disease Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Bowen’s Disease Bowen’s Disease: Market Overview at a Glance Bowen’s Disease: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Bowen’s Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Bowen’s Disease Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Bowen’s Disease: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Bowen’s Disease KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

