Bronchial Dysplasia Market Insights and Market Forecast by DelveInsight  

The Bronchial Dysplasia market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Bronchial Dysplasia market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Bronchial Dysplasia market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.

Bronchial Dysplasia Overview

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) is defined as the need for increased oxygen in infants: <32 weeks gestation: oxygen requirement at 36 weeks gestational age (GA) or at discharge (whichever comes first), ≥32 weeks GA: oxygen requirement at age >28 d or at discharge (whichever comes first). It applied the clinical criteria from both 28 days of oxygen need and an assessment of respiratory support at 36 weeks’ post menstrual age (PMA).

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of key players of the report

Medipost

Windtree Therapeutics

Therabron Therapeutics

Shire/ Takeda

And many others

Bronchial Dysplasia Market Report

The definition of BPD has evolved throughout the years. The new BPD includes total duration of oxygen supplementation, positive pressure requirements, and gestational age, in addition to oxygen dependency at 36 weeks. The definition allows the severity of the disease to be classified into mild, moderate and severe form, by oxygen dependency and respiratory support at 36 weeks’ PMA.

Bronchial Dysplasia Pathogenesis

With the ongoing improvements in neonatal intensive care, both the pathogenesis and histology of BPD has changed, along with reporting in preterm infants. The factors contributing to this disease’s entity can be separated into pre- and post-natal causes such as genetic susceptibility, the immaturity of the surfactant homeostasis, intrauterine and perinatal infections, and lung growth restriction, mechanical ventilation and oxygen therapy induce a pulmonary inflammatory response.

Bronchial Dysplasia Market Outlook

As per DelveInsight assessments, the market size of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) in the 7MM was found to be highest in the United States in 2017. Among 7MM, EU5 accounts for the highest market size of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) in comparison with the US and Japan.

Bronchial Dysplasia Treatment Market

Treatment of BPD is conceptualized into three stages including; prevention of BPD, treatment of evolving BPD and established BPD. Antenatal care is mainly used to reduce preterm birth, which would significantly impact the incidence of BPD Neonatal resuscitation with good airway management, initial mask ventilation with the lowest possible inflation pressures and the use of pressure limited device, with initial respiratory support and fluid, and nutrition management along with surfactant treatment are helpful.

The treatment of evolving BPD includes ventilation, early postnatal corticosteroids, and macrolide antibiotics. Oxygen therapy is one of the mainstays in the management of infants at high risk for or with established BPD. Diuretics, bronchodilators, and corticosteroids (inhaled and systemic) are frequently used in infants with established BPD. Supportive therapies including the increased use of non-invasive ventilation and careful oxygen delivery strive to reduce injury inflicted on the developing lung.

Bronchial Dysplasia Market Size

The upcoming therapy market is expected to be dominated by stem cell therapies with mesenchymal stromal cells and synthetic surfactant therapies, and recombinant proteins. With all these efforts, the market is expected to grow by providing better and long-term treatment options such as, PNEUMOSTEM (Medipost), AEROSURF (Windtree Therapeutics), CG100 (Therabron Therapeutics), and SHP607 (Shire/ Takeda), which are expected to enter the market by forecast period (2020–2030). Post-2021, the market is expected to witness rapid growth due to the increased awareness/screening programs and the launch of emerging therapies.

Bronchial Dysplasia Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Bronchial Dysplasia , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Bronchial Dysplasia epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Bronchial Dysplasia are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Bronchial Dysplasia market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Bronchial Dysplasia market

