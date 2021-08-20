Magnesium Casting Market Size, Global Industry Growth Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2021-2027| AmTech International, Auer Guss GmbH, Buhler AG

”

LOS ANGELES, United States: This recently published report examines the global Magnesium Casting market for the projected period of 7-years, i.e. between 2021 and 2027. The report highlights the accomplishments and opportunities lies in the market throughout the forecasted period. The report offers the thorough information about the overview and the scope of the global Magnesium Casting market along with its drivers, restraints, and trends. It also classifies the market into different segments such as by type, by applications and by-product. In short, this report comprises of all the necessary details of the global Magnesium Casting markets such as value/volume data, marketing strategies, and expert views. The comprehensive information about distribution channels such as suppliers, dealers, wholesalers, manufacturers, distributors, and consumers have also given in this report.

Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Magnesium Casting market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Magnesium Casting market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Magnesium Casting Market Research Report: AmTech International, Auer Guss GmbH, Buhler AG, Chicago Magnesium Casting Company, Dynacast International, Faw Foundry, Hettich, JPM Group, Magnesium Elektron, Pace Industries, Skyrock, TCDC, The Lite Metals, Thompson Aluminum Casting Company (TAC), TyTek Industries

Global Magnesium Casting Market by Type: Magnesium Fluorosilicate Above 98%, Magnesium Fluorosilicate Above 99%, Others

Global Magnesium Casting Market by Application: Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace, Others

The geographical analysis of the global Magnesium Casting market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identity lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides statistical analysis of the global Magnesium Casting market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Magnesium Casting market.

The report has been prepared with the use of latest primary and secondary research techniques, industry-best tools, and various sources. We have used qualitative as well as quantitative analysis to offer a complete study of the global Magnesium Casting market. Our market research experts have also provided SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and other important types of analysis to thoroughly examine the global Magnesium Casting market. The regional analysis section gives useful information and details related to leading and other geographical markets and shows how they are expected to grow during the forecast period.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Magnesium Casting market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Magnesium Casting market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Magnesium Casting market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Magnesium Casting market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Magnesium Casting market growth and competition?

Take a Look at some of the Important Sections from TOC

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Magnesium Casting Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Magnesium Casting Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Magnesium Casting Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Magnesium Casting Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Magnesium Casting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Magnesium Casting Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Magnesium Casting Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Magnesium Casting Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Magnesium Casting Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Magnesium Casting Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Magnesium Casting Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnesium Casting Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Magnesium Casting Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Casting Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Magnesium Casting Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Casting Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Magnesium Casting Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Magnesium die-casting

4.1.3 Magnesium sand-casting

4.2 By Type – United States Magnesium Casting Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Magnesium Casting Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Magnesium Casting Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Magnesium Casting Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Magnesium Casting Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Magnesium Casting Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Magnesium Casting Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Magnesium Casting Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Magnesium Casting Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Magnesium Casting Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Automobiles

5.1.3 Electronics

5.1.4 Appliances

5.1.5 Hand Tools

5.1.6 Military area

5.1.7 Aerospace field

5.1.8 Others

5.2 By Application – United States Magnesium Casting Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Magnesium Casting Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Magnesium Casting Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Magnesium Casting Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Magnesium Casting Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Magnesium Casting Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Magnesium Casting Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Magnesium Casting Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Magnesium Casting Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 AmTech International

6.1.1 AmTech International Corporation Information

6.1.2 AmTech International Overview

6.1.3 AmTech International Magnesium Casting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 AmTech International Magnesium Casting Product Description

6.1.5 AmTech International Recent Developments

6.2 Auer Guss GmbH

6.2.1 Auer Guss GmbH Corporation Information

6.2.2 Auer Guss GmbH Overview

6.2.3 Auer Guss GmbH Magnesium Casting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Auer Guss GmbH Magnesium Casting Product Description

6.2.5 Auer Guss GmbH Recent Developments

6.3 Buhler AG

6.3.1 Buhler AG Corporation Information

6.3.2 Buhler AG Overview

6.3.3 Buhler AG Magnesium Casting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Buhler AG Magnesium Casting Product Description

6.3.5 Buhler AG Recent Developments

6.4 Chicago Magnesium Casting Company

6.4.1 Chicago Magnesium Casting Company Corporation Information

6.4.2 Chicago Magnesium Casting Company Overview

6.4.3 Chicago Magnesium Casting Company Magnesium Casting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Chicago Magnesium Casting Company Magnesium Casting Product Description

6.4.5 Chicago Magnesium Casting Company Recent Developments

6.5 Dynacast International

6.5.1 Dynacast International Corporation Information

6.5.2 Dynacast International Overview

6.5.3 Dynacast International Magnesium Casting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Dynacast International Magnesium Casting Product Description

6.5.5 Dynacast International Recent Developments

6.6 Faw Foundry

6.6.1 Faw Foundry Corporation Information

6.6.2 Faw Foundry Overview

6.6.3 Faw Foundry Magnesium Casting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Faw Foundry Magnesium Casting Product Description

6.6.5 Faw Foundry Recent Developments

6.7 Hettich

6.7.1 Hettich Corporation Information

6.7.2 Hettich Overview

6.7.3 Hettich Magnesium Casting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Hettich Magnesium Casting Product Description

6.7.5 Hettich Recent Developments

6.8 JPM Group

6.8.1 JPM Group Corporation Information

6.8.2 JPM Group Overview

6.8.3 JPM Group Magnesium Casting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 JPM Group Magnesium Casting Product Description

6.8.5 JPM Group Recent Developments

6.9 Magnesium Elektron

6.9.1 Magnesium Elektron Corporation Information

6.9.2 Magnesium Elektron Overview

6.9.3 Magnesium Elektron Magnesium Casting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Magnesium Elektron Magnesium Casting Product Description

6.9.5 Magnesium Elektron Recent Developments

6.10 Pace Industries

6.10.1 Pace Industries Corporation Information

6.10.2 Pace Industries Overview

6.10.3 Pace Industries Magnesium Casting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Pace Industries Magnesium Casting Product Description

6.10.5 Pace Industries Recent Developments

6.11 Skyrock

6.11.1 Skyrock Corporation Information

6.11.2 Skyrock Overview

6.11.3 Skyrock Magnesium Casting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Skyrock Magnesium Casting Product Description

6.11.5 Skyrock Recent Developments

6.12 TCDC

6.12.1 TCDC Corporation Information

6.12.2 TCDC Overview

6.12.3 TCDC Magnesium Casting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 TCDC Magnesium Casting Product Description

6.12.5 TCDC Recent Developments

6.13 The Lite Metals

6.13.1 The Lite Metals Corporation Information

6.13.2 The Lite Metals Overview

6.13.3 The Lite Metals Magnesium Casting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 The Lite Metals Magnesium Casting Product Description

6.13.5 The Lite Metals Recent Developments

6.14 Thompson Aluminum Casting Company (TAC)

6.14.1 Thompson Aluminum Casting Company (TAC) Corporation Information

6.14.2 Thompson Aluminum Casting Company (TAC) Overview

6.14.3 Thompson Aluminum Casting Company (TAC) Magnesium Casting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Thompson Aluminum Casting Company (TAC) Magnesium Casting Product Description

6.14.5 Thompson Aluminum Casting Company (TAC) Recent Developments

6.15 TyTek Industries

6.15.1 TyTek Industries Corporation Information

6.15.2 TyTek Industries Overview

6.15.3 TyTek Industries Magnesium Casting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 TyTek Industries Magnesium Casting Product Description

6.15.5 TyTek Industries Recent Developments

7 United States Magnesium Casting Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Magnesium Casting Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Magnesium Casting Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Magnesium Casting Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Magnesium Casting Industry Value Chain

9.2 Magnesium Casting Upstream Market

9.3 Magnesium Casting Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Magnesium Casting Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

