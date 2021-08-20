Cardiotoxicity Market Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm by DelveInsight

The Cardiotoxicity market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Cardiotoxicity market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Cardiotoxicity market Size from 2018 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Cardiotoxicity treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Cardiotoxicity Overview

Cardiotoxicity is a condition when there is damage to the heart muscle. It may be caused by chemotherapy drugs or medications concerning other diseases. As a result of cardiotoxicity, the heart becomes weaker and is unable to pump blood throughout the body.

Request free sample copy- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cardiotoxicity-market

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of key players of the report

Moleculin Biotech

Monopar Therapeutics

And many others

Cardiotoxicity Symptoms

Symptoms of a potential heart issue related to cardiotoxicity may include Shortness of breath, chest pain, heart palpitations, fluid retention in the legs, distention of the stomach, and dizziness. Cardiotoxicity appears with various clinical manifestations, which range from asymptomatic pericardial effusion to myopericarditis and heart failure.

Cardiotoxicity Risk Factors

The risk factors associated with cardiotoxicity include certain cancer therapies like anthracyclines (doxorubicin, daunorubicin, epirubicin), 5-Fluorouracil, HER2 targeted therapies (trastuzumab/Herceptin, pertuzumab/Perjeta), tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, VEGF Inhibitors, immunotherapies (checkpoint inhibitors), stem cell transplantation, CAR T therapy and radiation to the chest, head or neck.

Cardiotoxicity Cause

Radiation therapy to the chest can cause fibrosis (thickening or scarring of tissue), which can lead to heart valve disease, heart attack, and thickening of the pericardium (the lining of the heart), leading to a condition called constrictive pericarditis. This could impact patients being treated for such conditions as leukemia, left-side breast cancer, or anyone who receives direct radiation to the left chest area.

Cardiotoxicity Market Report

Standard current methods for detection of cardiotoxicity primarily involve serial measurement of the left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF), a parameter that, when reduced, is a late manifestation in the cardiotoxic paradigm and when the possibility for reversibility declines. Early detection of cardiotoxicity may be important as clinical outcomes can be improved with the early initiation of cardioprotective medications. The detection can be done using several imaging modalities like echocardiography, myocardial strain imaging, computed tomography, and others.

Cardiotoxicity Market Insights

Oncologists and cardiologists evaluate patients at risk for heart disease or those who have developed cardiotoxicity due to cancer treatment. Without interrupting treatment, they work to identify and address cardiovascular risks and reduce the toxic effects of cancer therapies on the heart. The doctor or healthcare provider may prescribe certain drugs to help the heart muscle work more effectively. Depending on the extent of cardiotoxicity the patient experienced and the overall health status, the doctor may recommend reducing the dose of the medication that caused the heart damage, stopping the medication, or changing to a different regimen.

Cardiotoxicity Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Cardiotoxicity, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Cardiotoxicity epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Cardiotoxicity are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of the Cardiotoxicity market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Cardiotoxicity market

Request free sample copy- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cardiotoxicity-market

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Cardiotoxicity Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Cardiotoxicity Cardiotoxicity: Market Overview at a Glance Cardiotoxicity: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Cardiotoxicity Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Cardiotoxicity Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Cardiotoxicity: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Cardiotoxicity KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Why should you buy this report?

The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Cardiotoxicity market

To understand the future market competition in the Cardiotoxicity market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Cardiotoxicity in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan

Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Cardiotoxicity market

To understand the future market competition in the Cardiotoxicity market

Related Reports

About Us

DelveInsight is a Business Consulting and Market research company, providing expert business solutions for life science vertical and offering quintessential advisory services in the areas of R&D, Strategy Formulation, Operations, Competitive Intelligence, Competitive Landscaping, and Mergers & Acquisitions. Contact Us Shruti Thakur [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/