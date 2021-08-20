Top Cement Manufacturing Companies Worldwide 2021 | IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group, the global cement market reached a volume of 4.91 Billion Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Significant growth in construction activities due to the rapid population expansion and the increasing need for residential and commercial spaces are majorly driving the demand for cement. The rising environmental concerns have further prompted top cement manufacturers to introduce green cement, which aids in reducing the exploitation of natural raw materials. This represents one of the significant factors providing lucrative opportunities to manufacturers operating in the industry. They are also embracing the digitization and sustainability trends to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cement-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

Currently, key players in the cement market are introducing improved production methods and formulations to lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions during the manufacturing process. In addition to this, manufacturers are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to launch innovative, low-carbon technologies and scientifically engineered products that cater to new-age construction activities. Moreover, the emergence of smart cement plants integrated with advanced analytics (AA) algorithms and automated tracking of overall-equipment-effectiveness (OEE) software to improve yield, quality, throughput, and energy efficiency are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Explore Complete Blog by IMARC Group: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cement-manufacturing-companies

Some of the top Cement Manufacturing Companies in World 2021 being:

CNBM International Corporation

Holcim Ltd.

Anhui Conch Cement Co., Ltd.

Jidong Development Group Co. Ltd.

HeidelbergCement AG

Key Highlights:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Explore Cement Market Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cement-manufacturing-plant

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Market Research Reports by IMARC Group 2021-2026:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/